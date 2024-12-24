Reinforcing Dubai’s position as a world leader in risk management…

There’s a lot to be said for expecting the unexpected in statecraft. Being prepared for it, proactive about potential sub-optimal conditions, as well as mitigating risk and protecting populations when challenging times hit – are all features of a forward-thinking governing body.

It’s perhaps unsurprising then we find Dubai, an emirate famed for its focus on the future, enshrining this crucial element of good governance in a dedicated administrational body.

With Decree No. (48) of 2024, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Ruler of Dubai, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, has announced the establishment of the Dubai Resilience Centre.

The Centre operates under the purview of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management. And is charged with “the legal authority and capacity” to “take measures to prevent and address” any “risks, emergencies, crises, and disasters” that may face the emirate. It’s all part of ensuring Dubai remains a world leader in operational agility.

But how do you predict the unpredictable, or prepare for unknown unknowns?

Led by an Executive Director appointed by the Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, the centre has a mandate to conduct key studies, share forecasts, analyse data and cooperate with a wide variety of local, regional and international entities.

Armed with this information the authority will be better able to develop plans, use algorithms to formulate scenarios, and strategise contingency operations to enhance overall preparedness.

It’s been given considerable administrational oversight too, with the authority to annul any other legislation that conflicts with its decree.

Nobody wants the worst to happen, but if it does – and if the pandemic taught us anything it’s that – it pays to be ready for it.

Images: What’s On archive