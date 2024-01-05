Good food, shopping opportunities, great music and plenty of fun vibes…

Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF) kicked off again on December 8, bringing with it 38-days of all-star entertainment, fabulous food, and plenty of pop-ups.

Among the most popular is Etisalat MOTB (Market Outside The Box), which will this year land at Dubai Design District (d3) from January 5 to 14, 2024.

The best news, the market is free to attend so round up your crew and head on down to the creative district. And yes, bring the little ones as well as there is a play area, arcade games (that the adults can enjoy as well) and much more.

Of course, if you’re here to shop, the 11th edition of MOTB promises plenty of cool homegrown brands and regional names. For fashion fans, expect urban streetwear, retro sportswear and lots of vintage finds to upgrade your wardrobe.

New for 2024, make-up lovers will be catered to with a one-of-a-kind Fenty Beauty drive-in at the D3 parking lot. Here, you’ll be able to get your shade matched, snag the best products, and enjoy an exclusive sneak peek at upcoming launches.

Alongside shopping, live entertainment and fitness activities await on the main stage, whether you’re looking to jam along to local live talents, or work up a sweat with a hip-hop cardio class.

After checking out the venue, it will be time to dig into some delicious grub. You’ll be able to fuel up at a number of foodie favourites, such as Mamafri and Not So Guilty. Food trucks at Asian Lane will serve up tasty Thai, Japanese and Korean flavours, while an experiential cafe will be the perfect spot to get your caffeine fix while snapping the perfect ‘Gram shot.

For more information or updates, head to mydsf.ae or @dsf_markets

Etisalat MOTB, Dubai Design District (d3), Dubai, Jan 5 to 14, free entry. Mon to Thurs 4pm to 10pm, Fri 4pm to 12am, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 12am. @dsf_markets

Images: Visit Dubai