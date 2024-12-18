Gather the crew…

If your gang prefers fun and games over brunch and drinks, there’s a new playground for you to try. Singo Paintball is the UAE’s first indoor paintball facility, and you’re sure to have bursts of fun here with your mates.

Singo Paintball can be found at Wafi Mall, and is a great new spot to celebrate a birthday, enjoy a corporate team-building day, or just have fun with friends. No matter the reason, you’re in for an unforgettable experience with thrills, laughter, and a dash of friendly competition.

Since the venue is indoors, you don’t have to worry about breaking into a sweat. Erm… unless your friend is the Queen or King of Paintball, that is.

The immersive space is fully equipped with (air conditioning and) 86 collapsing targets in expertly designed paintball fields. Don’t worry, safety has been kept in mind when the design.

You’ll also be kitted out in professional-grade gear and given a detailed safety briefings. At the site, there will be referees to ensure you’re playing nice for plenty of worry-free fun.

Each arena is designed to test your strategy, reflexes and teamwork, making every game a new challenge filled with heart-racing moments.

Who can play?

Well, Singo Paintball is open for players over the age of six.

For the younger children, there is Gelly Ball – which is a lower-impact alternative to paintball. It has its own space and uses automatic rechargeable guns, with bullets made from water-based gel.

There’s also a party room and the Singo Shooting Range to discover, offering a more laid-back experience for the whole family in the target range.

Feeling hungry after your game? There’s Reload Cafe with sips to quench your thirst and bite to refuel. It has a viewing space where you can get comfy and watch your friends have a go at each other.

For more information, visit singopaintball.com

Singo Paintball, Wafi Mall, Dubai, Tel: (04) 575 2333. @singopaintball