During the cooler months, the UAE draws scores of celebrities to its shores. Some come to headline at the string of events and festivals that take over the city. Others come to enjoy its leisure treasures on holiday. Whatever reason they’re here, we like to keep an eye on where they go and what they get up to, so you know who to look out for.

Here are all the celebs spotted in the UAE this week.

Maya Jama

TV presenter, radio DJ and Love Island host Maya Jama has been spotted enjoying a gorgeously sun-soaked Dubai break this week. She checked-in at Dubai’s luxurious icon, Atlantis The Royal, and clearly knows where to find the best restaurants. As well as dining at the hotel’s beautiful Greek eatery, Milos; she shared snaps from dinners at rooftop restaurant Cou Cou and DIFC’s renowned Gaia.

Stormzy

He may have been recovering from a bacterial infection, as he shared with his 3.5 million Instagram followers before taking to the Emirates Dubai 7s stage, but that didn’t stop Stormzy putting on an epic gig at The Sevens Stadium last night. The grime legend was in town to headline the final night of the Emirates Dubai 7s festival.

Saweetie

After performing at the second edition of Wireless Middle East in Abu Dhabi last weekend, rapper Saweetie spent some time exploring the emirates, sharing snaps of what she got up to with her 12.5 million Instagram followers. This included visiting Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, racing around the desert, taking a yacht out to Ain Dubai, and partying at the opening of J1 Beach.

Akon

Rapper Akon is a regular fixture on the performing scene in the UAE, whether it’s gigs at the emirates’ super-sized arenas, or appearances at Dubai’s clubbing hotspots. But he traded the stage for a VIP cabana with a night out at O Beach this week, the Ibiza pool party favourite that recently landed in Dubai.

Courtney Green

The Only Way Is Essex star Courtney Green wrapped up filming for the reality TV show and headed to Dubai for a holiday. She’s shared snaps fro some of the city’s best-known party spots and beach clubs, including newly opened Gigi at J1 Beach, Verde Beach Club, Canary Club, and White Beach.

Jason Derulo

Although he might not have told us so, we’re pretty sure Jason Derulo loves Dubai. He’s a regular performer on the city’s festival and concert circuit. But he’s also frequently here to attend events. And most recently, that meant leading the 278,000 runners off the start line alongside Sheikh Hamdan at the Dubai Run.

Images: Instagram/ Supplied