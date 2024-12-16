Spreading Christmas cheer, far and near…

We all love a good rhyme. We all, also, love a good Christmas tree, especially this time of the year. The holiday season in Dubai is a feast for the festive heart, with Christmas markets galore, decorations for days, holiday treats all around and just the right, tinsel-covered vibes.

An integral part of the whole Christmas shebang is the Christmas tree – an icon, a symbol, if you will, of the holiday season – and like every year, there are many a magnificent display put up to celebrate the festivities in the city. The tallest, the most grand – here, we have them all listed so you can take a little tour to witness them for yourself.

Destinations

Al Seef

As part of Dubai Shopping Festival, Al Seef is hosting an array of festive activities as part of its annual winter festival. And as a wider part of that, is glowing with festive magic daily from 6pm to 10.30pm until 12 Jan. At its beating heart is one of the city’s biggest and brightest Christmas trees, which twinkles with colourful baubles and lights.

Winter City

Al Wasl Plaza at Expo City has been positively transformed into a magical winter wonderland, as Winter City makes a return for this year. The stunning tree sits at the end of the Christmas Market, where the dome starts, and is something you won’t be able to miss. The giant tree features gorgeous all-white decorations, including ornaments, snowflakes and gift boxes, and incredible lights. Each evening at 6pm until December 31 there’s a magical tree lighting as day turns to night, which is free to attend if you’ve already bought a Winter City ticket (Dhs40 weekdays, Dhs80 weekends).

Winter Garden

The Christmas tree at Habtoor City’s Winter Garden is a massive display smack at the entrance of their beloved Christmas market, Winter Garden. You won’t miss it as you drive down Sheikh Zayed Road and you’ve already probably seen it, as it was the first festive market to open for the season. This tree features all our favourite festive colours and loads of lights. Entry is Dhs25 per person, open daily 4pm to midnight on weekdays and 4pm to 1am on weekends, until January 31.

Madinat Jumeirah

The Madinat Jumeirah Festive Market has turned Fort Island into a magical land of snow, which is essentially unheard of in this part of the world. The stunning 36 foot tree features elegant, minimal decorations, with simple ornaments, but the lights do all the talking. The gorgeous star sitting atop the tree also lights up in colourful patterns, and it’s a sight to behold. It’s free to enter, and runs until December 31.

Global Village

Adding to all the usual entertainment and family-friendly fun at Global Village this December is the 21-metre Christmas tree, adorned in seasonal decorations and twinkling lights. In situ until January 5, it also comes with the opportunity to meet Santa and his elves, as well as an array of festive and snowwy experiences to enjoy.

Hotels and restaurants

Mandarin Oriental Jumeira

Each year Mandarin Oriental Jumeira, Dubai collaborates with a haute fashion brand to unveil a spectacular – and unique – Christmas tree on its poolside terrace. And this year, to celebrate its fifth anniversary, the resort collaborated with the world’s oldest jewellery house, Garrard. The sparkling sapphire and gold tree has to be one of Dubai’s most unique, complete with gold branches, midnight blue baubles, and delicate ribbons of light.

Raffles The Palm

Raffles The Palm brings the wow-factor to its festive decor with not one – but two Christmas trees. The first, adds further opulence to its gold-hued lobby, where the Christmas tree adorned in red and gold sits pretty under the sparkling chandelier. The second can be marvelled at at the poolside, and features an array of fabulously festive red and white decorations. Both are lovely backdrops to seasonal get-togethers, whether it’s a festive afternoon tea at Bluthner Hall, or enjoying an alfresco meal with Italian flavour at Piatti by the Beach.

QE2 Dubai

Hop aboard the legendary QE2 floating hotel in Dubai for plenty of festive cheer this season, with afternoon tea and lunches taking place across the vessel’s restaurants, and a series of seasonal shows at Theatre by QE2. And you must pass by the Christmas tree, which looks particularly magical at night when it’s all lit up on the deck.

The Irish Village

The Irish Village goes all out for the festive season, and if you missed its annual tree lighting extravaganza at the start of December, you can still enjoy the super-sized Christmas tree at this stalwart Irish pub’s garden all December long. Adorned in traditional festive red, white, and gold, it’s a fabulous backdrop to a seasonal celebration this month.

Images: Supplied