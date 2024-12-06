Sponsored: Ain’t no party like a Penthouse Party…

In the great pantheon of Dubai party spots, few places stand so loftily or as well regarded as FIVE Palm’s The Penthouse. This alfresco hacienda of fiery fiesta is an icon of the scene, known for its decadent, elite DJ-spun soirées, mesmeric island views and allure to the global glitterati.

Their line-up over the next few weeks though is particularly full of music world heavyweights, with appearances from Robin Schulz, Solardo, Noel Holler, and more scheduled in. These are just a few of the unmissable Penthouse diary dates, coming up…

Fashion Ladies Night: Every Tuesday, until December 10, from 8pm.

It was never going to be just another standard Dubai ladies’ night at The Penthouse. Their weekly festival of femininity includes the opportunity to take place in a live fashion show on the Marina catwalk. The Dhs250 entry fee includes a three-course menu and three premium drinks

Book now at: thepenthouse.co

The Penthouse Presents: Saturdays, from 10pm

This is The Penthouse’s flagship event, taking place every Saturday and chaired each week by a big deal DJ headliner. Bar entry is free for ladies, and for in-house guests until 11pm. Entry for others is charged at Dhs300, which includes three drinks.

You may remember him from such tracks as, Prayer and Sugar – alumni of the Top DJ 100, Robin Schulz is The Penthouse-bound on December 7.

Book now at: thepenthouse.co

On December 14, it’s the turn(tables) of electric beat custodian and venerated British radio DJ Sarah Story, she’ll be joined by the considerable talents of tech-house prodigy, Airrica.

Book now at: thepenthouse.co

He might be the remix maestro, but he’s also a profound soundsmith in his own right. Like Mike will be bringing his on-trend blend of high-energy, big room, house mixes to The Penthouse of FIVE, on December 21.

Book now at: thepenthouse.co

Traditionally, the week between Christmas and New Year has always been a bit flat, hasn’t it? Not this time around, on December 28 world-renowned Roger Sanchez will be shaking Palm Jumeirah to its foundations with a festive-limbo set for the ages.

Book now at: thepenthouse.co

SPECIAL Charlie Sloth x Hip Hop: Friday, Dec 6

DJ and radio legend, Charlie Sloth will be loading up the bass canons for an award-winning urban takeover of The Penthouse’s sound system. His fabled Dubai club nights showcase a connoisseur’s mix of the biggest hip-hop and R&B classics.

Book now at: thepenthouse.co

Noel Holler at FIVE MUSIC SESSIONS: Thursday, Dec 12

After the exclusive release of ‘All I Need Is You’ on FIVE Music, Noel Holler is bringing his signature Techno House vibes. Having played at top festivals like PAROOKAVILLE and UNTOLD, Holler’s remixes have rocked festival mainstages worldwide, with special hits like “Powerless,” “Tokyo Lights” with Fedde Le Grand, and “Crazy in Love” with MATTN.

Book now at: thepenthouse.co

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah. Tel: (0)4 455 9989. @thepenthousedubai