A fitness revolution unfolds in Dubai…

Dubai just got fitter! Oxygen Holding Co. opens the world’s largest fitness institute at Al-Khawaneej in Dubai. Spanning 100,000 square feet, this state-of-the-art facility is officially the largest of its kind, offering a comprehensive array of premium fitness services to cater to every need.

Fitness on a grand scale

This isn’t your average gym. The new Oxygen Institute boasts over 1,000 cutting-edge machines for cardio, strength training, and endurance, making it a paradise for fitness enthusiasts of all levels. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete preparing for international championships or someone looking to embark on a health journey, this 24/7 facility promises something for everyone. From expansive training halls to indoor and outdoor CrossFit gyms, it’s all here.

As Mr. Adel Al-Ali, Director General of Oxygen Emirates, remarked during the launch: “This institute is one of the best health clubs in the world and will be an ideal destination for professional athletes to organise training camps and to launch preparations for international championships. It will also provide unique opportunity for all those who desire to practice these sports and those who wish to specialise in the same, as well as those who wish to build a healthy body and to enjoy healthy life, as we have the latest equipment and specialised training staff.”

A star-studded inauguration

The grand opening of The Oxygen Institute was attended by notable figures, including H.E. Abdullah Al Basti, H.E. Lieutenant General Talal Humaid Belhoul, H.E. Khalfan Belhoul, and H.E. Saeed Hareb, who toured the institute alongside Mr. Al-Ali. They explored the premium amenities, including an outdoor swimming pool, indoor therapeutic pools, Jacuzzis, and even a restaurant and sportswear shop.

A fitness empire expands

Looking for a new fitness haven? The world’s largest fitness institute at Al-Khawaneej just became the place to be. With nine branches in Kuwait and locations in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, Oxygen Holding Co. brings over 20 years of expertise to Dubai. Starting from December 18, 2024, fitness enthusiasts can experience this world-class institute with its 100-strong team of experts. This is more than just a fitness centre – it’s a landmark for health and wellness, embodying Dubai’s ambition to lead on the global stage. Don’t miss the chance to be part of this revolutionary journey.

Oxygen, Al Khawaneej, Al Khawaneej 1, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 288 8888. @o2_gyms

