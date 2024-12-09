Delightful December things…

Now that we’re on the other side of what was a roaring weekend in the capital, here are 6 things for you to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Monday, December 9

Make the most of the weather at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Beach Club

Luxury is your plus one at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Beach Club, as you stroll down a beachfront that runs over a kilometre long. In time for the cooler months, there’s a great new day pass deal with redeemable F&B credit at their two beach eats, Cascades and Alma. During the week, it’s priced at Dhs400 with a Dhs200 F&B credit for adults, while for kids, it’s priced at Dhs200 with Dhs100 redeemable. On Saturday and Sunday, it’s priced at Dhs450 for adults (non-redeemable) and at Dhs250 for kids. These prices are also applicable on public holidays.

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Beach Club, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, 7:00am to 9:00pm daily, Mon to Fri Tel: (0) 2 690 7311, @mo_emiratespalace

Tuesday, December 10

Catch a terrific tree lighting ceremony at the Shangri La Abu Dhabi

You’re invited to join the celebrations Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree at Shangri-La Abu Dhabi Qaryat Al Beri this Tuesday. The traditional tree lighting ceremony will be paired with Christmas carols in the hotel’s grand lobby lounge, plus seasonal refreshments and a visit from Santa will have guests feeling merry and bright.

Shangri-La Abu Dhabi Qaryat Al Beri, 7.30pm, Tuesday December 10. @shangrilaabudhabi

Grab a great business lunch at Dino’s Bistro Italiano

Come by Dino’s Bistro Italiano at Abu Dhabi’s Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana, for their delicious business lunch at this authentic Italian eat in the capital. Pick from the 2 set menu options along with regular à la carte ones, with the package including soft beverages. Throughout the week, you’re able to order dishes inspired by both the sea and land, with rustic flavours being served in the shellfish paired with truffles, slowly braised ox cheeks glazed cod and more.

Dino’s Bistro Italiano, Pearl Capital Centre by Rotana, Al Khaleej Al Arabi St, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Fri noon to 3:30pm, Dhs115 soft (2 courses), Dhs135 (3 courses). Tel: (0) 2 307 5551, @dinosbistroitaliano

Wednesday, December 11

Head to Louvre Abu Dhabi…

…because why not? You can head to Louvre Abu Dhabi for your culture fix, because they’re open seven days a week this month and have a ton of interesting things happening including two very cool exhibitions. Read all about it here before you go.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island. @louvreabudhabi

Thursday, December 12

Check out an all-new Punjab Grill

Punjab Grill, the Michelin-recognised eat famed for immersive Indian dining is now available in a fresh new look at the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal. Head over to enjoy luxe dining, great new interiors and a fabulous menu of traditional treats.

Punjab Grill, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 11.45pm daily. Tel: (0)50 668 3054. @ritzcarltonabudhabi

Ray’s Bar beckons

…for their terrific Thursday ladies’ night. Sat inside the Abu Dhabi’s highest bar, Thursdays at Ray’s mean one thing only – business. Okay, actually it’s a ladies’ night with three hours of unlimited drinks starting from only Dhs99 – but those two things are practically the same.

Ray’s Bar, Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, Al Bateen, Dhs99 soft, Dhs149 wine, from 7pm to 12am. @raysbarabudhabi