Bringing a touch of the snowy alps to the balmy desert…

If you’re spending the festive season in Dubai, there’s plenty of ways to get in the Christmas spirit, from Christmas markets to festive shows.

But if you’re looking to be transported to your favourite snow-capped ski destinations, sipping a hot chocolate or mulled wine Après-style, then Drift Beach is the place to be.

A beach club might not be your first thought for a taste of winter, but this Provencal-chic beach club has unveiled an Alpine-inspired takeover at its gorgeous Sea Lounge. Done in collaboration with Belvedere, the month-long takeover runs until January 12 and sees Drift Sea Lounge reimagined into an Après ski retreat with a magical winter feel.

On the decor front, think French Alps chic, with snow-capped furs laced throughout the palms, snowy white throws, and warm candlelight. While on the menu, you can enjoy mulled wine and Apres Ski martinis, alongside festive specials such as Les Noix de Saint-Jacques, seared truffle scallops; and La Bûche de Noël, the classic Yule Log.

And as well as seasonal specials, this Apres Ski retreat by the sea will serve up all of the Drift Sea Lounge regular offerings, including the Tuesday ladies’ night, where Dhs150 gets you free-flowing bubbles and house wine or for Dhs250 you can add two starters and a dessert. Also running through the pop-up will be a festive edition of the Friday evening (8pm to 11pm) Riviera Night, which pairs a set menu and unlimited drinks for Dhs295 with soft drinks, Dhs395 with house drinks, and Dhs595 with bubbles.

DRIFT Sea Lounge’s Après-Ski retreat, daily 12pm to 1am until January 17. Tel: (0)4 315 2200. @driftebeachdubai