From winter sun to record-breaking Christmas trees, it really is the most wonderful time of the year in Dubai. And after a successful debut at Emirates Towers last year, Dubai’s Winter District is back – bigger, brighter, and more magical than ever.

Running from Saturday December 14 until Sunday December 22, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre will be transformed into a winter wonderland filled with twinkling fairy lights, festive décor, and holiday cheer.

Tickets are priced at Dhs25, and available via platinumlist.net.

For the little ones, there’s a Santa’s grotto, a snow park, ice rink, and inflatables. Meanwhile, grown-ups can tick off their Christmas lists at glittering stalls brimming with locally crafted ornaments and one-of-a-kind gifts, before retreating to the cosy bar lounge for a festive tipple (or two).

Foodies can indulge with a variety of food trucks including the likes of Joe & The Juice’s Rolling Joe truck, Freedom Pizza, and healthy snacks from Fade Fit. And for more festive fun, try your luck at carnival games or let the children get creative at the workshops.

With the season in full swing, there’s lots of Christmas markets to enjoy across the city. The ever-popular Fort Island is back at Madinat Jumeirah, and the free-entry winter wonderland is spread out across 1,750 square metres of the souk, and features a huge 36-foot Christmas tree adorned with shiny baubles, stars and candy canes. At Expo City’s Winter City, entry is Dhs40, and inside the festive wonderland, families can meet Santa Claus, post their letters to Santa in the giant letterbox, wander around the North Pole Market, and dive into fun-filled workshops hosted by Santa’s elves, from cookie decorating to festive crafts.

Winter District, Dubai Media City Amphitheatre. Dec 14 to 22, 2024. 12pm to 12am. @winter.district

Images: Provided