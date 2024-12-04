Whether you’re looking for a quick glow-up or a day full of indulgence, this luxurious new wellness retreat is the ultimate escape from the city’s hustle and bustle…

Think Dubai is all skyscrapers, swanky dinners, and private yachts? Think again. Beneath the city’s glitzy surface lies a growing wellness scene that’s every bit as indulgent as its nightlife. Leading the charge is Sohum Wellness Sanctuary, a serene new retreat blending ancient healing traditions with modern luxury. Whether you’re a visitor or a resident, Sohum offers the perfect antidote to the city’s buzz, a haven of balance and rejuvenation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The experience begins with a consultation with an Ayurvedic doctor, followed by a personalised skin analysis with Vera, the sanctuary’s expert therapist. Every treatment here is bespoke, tailored to meet your individual needs. I opted for the Facial Therapy for Sensitive Skin (Dhs1,150), a one-hour soothing ritual powered by gemstones. The products used, from the luxury brand Gemology, are infused with crystals designed to nurture the skin and soothe on an emotional level.

From the moment the treatment began, I was cocooned in bliss. Heated massage beds, weighted quilts, and a calming head, neck, and shoulder massage worked their magic, leaving me in a dreamlike state. Meanwhile, zinc—known as a “mineral bandage”—helped reduce redness, leaving my skin visibly brighter, smoother, and glowing by the end of the session.

But Sohum isn’t just about facials. Their wellness offerings are as expansive as they are transformative. Choose from luxury Ayurveda therapies like the Panchakarma Detox, or invigorate your senses in the hot and cold therapy suites with steam rooms and hydrotherapy pools. Holistic treatments such as Reiki, Sound Healing, and Shamanic Breathwork take relaxation to another level, while the yoga studio offers classes in styles like Hatha, Vinyasa, and Kundalini to restore both body and mind.

Post-treatment, don’t miss TAAMA, Sohum’s plant-based restaurant. Championing a “nothing is wasted” ethos, TAAMA’s nutrient-packed dishes are as sustainable as they are delicious. Paired with Sohum’s tranquil interiors—think soft hues and natural materials—it’s the perfect way to round off your wellness journey.

Sohum Wellness Sanctuary offers much more than your standard spa. It’s a sanctuary for the soul. Whether it’s for a transformative treatment or a moment of peace, this holistic haven will leave you feeling completely renewed. Pro tip: ask for Vera—you won’t regret it.

Sohum Wellness, Al Quoz, Dubai. Daily 7am to 11pm. @sohumwellness.ae

Images: Supplied