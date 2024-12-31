License and registration, please…

Without tailgating, the next time you’re stopped at a red light and sat behind the wheel, keep an eye out for new yellow-coloured license plates in Abu Dhabi. If you’re wondering why they’re in use, these new plates are being introduced by Abu Dhabi Mobility (formerly the Integrated Transport Centre), for motorcycles operating for commercial purposes.

Images: Abu Dhabi Mobility, Unsplash

Non-commercial motorcycles will continue to use the regular red-and-white plates your eye’s grown accustomed to seeing on the roads of the UAE capital.

Abu Dhabi Mobility further elaborated via X earlier this week, “Owners must change their plates when transferring ownership, or when replacing the plate or changing its number.”

Stay tuned to whatson.ae in 2024, 2025 and beyond for all that’s good, new, and important in the UAE.