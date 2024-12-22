What's On Festive Advent Calendar Day 22: Win pampering at Tips and Toes and Bedashing Beauty Lounge worth Dhs1,200
Day 22 of the What’s On Festive Advent Calendar…
‘Tis the season to get pampered, which is why we’re offering you a Dhs1,200 prize from Omorfia Group, which features some lovely treats from both Tips and Toes and Bedashing Beauty Lounge. To elevate your fragrance game this season, you’ll get a full-size bottle of Sirr perfume in Talia and Luna duo, a hair perfume exclusively available at Tips and Toes and Bedashing Beauty Lounge. You’ll also get a special Be-espresso hands and feet treatment at Bedashing Beauty Lounge and a Coconut Hammam Ritual at Tips and Toes.
Terms and conditions apply.
Want to win? All you have to do is fill in the form below before 6pm on December 22.
