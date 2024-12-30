Festive dining reimagined…

Orthodox Christmas in Dubai is a feast for the senses, blending cherished traditions with the city’s renowned flair for hospitality. From festive brunches to dinners, Dubai’s Orthodox Christmas celebrations are as diverse as the city itself. Whether you prefer an intimate dinner or a lively brunch, this season invites you to honour tradition with a modern twist.

Here’s where to celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Dubai this January.

Armani/Mediterraneo

Vibe: Contemporary casual

Sophistication meets tradition at Armani/Mediterraneo’s Orthodox Christmas brunch on Tuesday January 7. This Mediterranean-inspired feast features Levantine classics, French gastronomy, and Italian delicacies. Highlights include seafood on ice, Olivier salad, and Stroganoff beef. Paired with breathtaking views and impeccable service, this is a celebration of festive elegance.

Armani Mediterraneo, Armani Hotel, 1pm to 4pm, Tuesday January 7, Dhs399. Tel: (0)4 888 3010. armanihotels.com

Jou Jou Brasserie

Vibe: Vibrant and playful

For a Slavic-inspired celebration, head to Jou Jou Brasserie on Sunday January 5. With vibrant dishes, live entertainment, and Dubai’s winter charm, this buffet sets the stage for a heartwarming gathering. Designed with a blend of French-Mediterranean sophistication and coastal charm, Jou Jou ensures a festive experience to remember.

Jou Jou Brasserie, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Rd , 1pm to 4pm, Sunday January 5, Dhs485 soft, Dhs645 house, Dhs800 sparkling, Dhs265 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 270 7803. fourseasons.com

Salvaje

Vibe: Contemporary

Salvaje invites guests to celebrate Orthodox Christmas with a five-course menu blending Japanese tradition and modern flair. From Soft Shell Crab with tobanjan sauce to premium Australian Wagyu Inside Skirt Steak, every dish is crafted with precision. The animal-inspired setting in Downtown Dubai adds an eclectic touch to this special evening.

Salvaje, Opera District, Address residences, Downtown Dubai, 7pm onwards, Tuesday January 7, Dhs450 house, Dhs225 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)4 570 3653. salvajedubai.com

At.mosphere

Vibe: Sky-high luxury

Celebrate Orthodox Christmas at the top of Dubai, where breathtaking views and a refined ambiance set the stage. At At.mosphere, located on the 122nd floor of Burj Khalifa, the five-course menu served on January 6 and 7 features fresh oysters and caviar, Syrniki pancakes, salmon confit, mimosa salad and a mandarin dessert to end the meal on a sweet note. Pair it with expertly curated wine to complement each course.

At.mosphere, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, 122nd floor, 6pm to 11.30pm, Monday January 6 and Tuesday January 7, Dhs750 soft, Dhs1,425 curated wine. Tel: (0)4 888 3828. @atmospheredubai

Aelia

Vibe: Airy and elegant

Mark Orthodox Christmas Eve with a sophisticated three-course dinner at Aelia, The Link. The curated menu features choices like Scallop Toast with Caviar, Whole Seabass Acqua Pazza with Fregola, and a timeless Classic Tiramisu. A kids’ menu ensures a family-friendly celebration in a stylish and inviting setting.

Aelia, Za’abeel 1, The Link, 7pm onwards, Monday January 6, Dhs349 soft, Dhs149 children. Tel: (0)4 666 1617. thelinkdubai.com

Kaspia Dubai

Vibe: Chic, sophisticated, and timelessly elegant

Kaspia Dubai offers a menu that artfully blends Russian tradition with French finesse. Signature dishes like Kaspia’s Potato with caviar, classic Beef Stroganoff, and delicately smoked fish showcase impeccable flavors and craftsmanship. For a more private celebration, Kaspia brings its elevated dining experience straight to your home.

Kaspia Dubai, DIFC, Gate Village Building 2, 7pm onwards, Tuesday January 7. Tel: (0)4 243 5633. @kaspia.dxb

Luciano’s

Vibe: Causal and lively

Nestled in JBR, Luciano’s invites you to a festive brunch on Tuesday January 7, celebrating Orthodox Christmas with a delectable buffet and live stations. Expect heartwarming classics like Greek moussaka, roasted beef ribeye, and Waldorf salad, alongside desserts that make every bite a celebration itself – think velvety chocolate fondants, zesty citrus-infused delights, and classic Italian-inspired sweets.

Luciano’s, Al Habtoor Grand Resort, Autograph Collection, JBR, 12.30pm to 4pm, Tuesday January 7, Dhs300 soft, Dhs350 house, Dhs450 sparkling, Dhs175 children aged 6 to 12. Tel: (0)50 780 6342. habtoorgranddining.com

Ossiano

Vibe: Luxurious and refined

Ossiano brings a Michelin-starred experience to Orthodox Christmas, with a menu showcasing premium caviar and thoughtfully paired wines. The underwater ambiance sets the stage for a truly memorable evening.

Ossiano, Atlantis The Palm, 6pm to 1am, Tuesday January 7, Dhs1,500. Tel: (0)4 426 0770. @ossianodubai

Ayamna

Vibe: Warm and festive

Enjoy traditional Lebanese flavors in a heartfelt setting at Ayamna. Featuring special dishes like wagyu shish kebab and bone marrow with glazed root vegetables, this is a delightful way to experience the joy of Orthodox Christmas with a unique Middle Eastern twist.

Ayamna, Atlantis, The Palm, 6pm to 11pm, January 2 to January 7. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

La Mar by Gastón Acurio

Vibe: Modern and lively

Celebrate in style at La Mar, where the vibrant ambiance pairs beautifully with a menu featuring Peruvian classics like king crab, ceviche, and caviar. Add the Dubai Marina Skyline as your backdrop, with a live DJ, and it’s a party you won’t forget.

La Mar by Gastón Acurio, Atlantis The Royal, 6pm to 12.30am, running until Saturday January 11. Tel: (0)4 426 2900. @lamardubai

Gastronomy

Vibe: Vibrant, celebratory, and family-friendly

Perfect for families, Gastronomy offers an inviting dining hall experience with 17 live cooking stations, over 100 dishes, and festive Slavic specialties like pirozhki and Olivier salad. It’s a lively spot to gather and make memories.

Gastronomy, Atlantis The Royal, 6pm to 10pm, Tuesday January 7, Dhs495 soft, Dhs695 house, Dhs247 children aged 4 to 13. Tel: (0)4 426 2626. atlantis.com

Images: supplied