We’re all looking for ways to save time and increase efficiency, particularly when it comes to travel and admin. Which is why the latest update from toll gate operator Salik is one you’ll want to know about.

Teaming up with Parkonic, the largest private parking operator in the UAE, from next year you’ll be able to pay for parking using Salik at some 107 locations across the UAE. This milestone announcement will see Salik expand out of Dubai and into other emirates for the first time.

How will it work?

Salik’s eWallet system will be integrated into the payment system of Parkonic’s 107 locations in the UAE, covering some 135,000 parking spaces across the emirates. So when you park up at any of Parkonic’s locations, you’ll be able to use the Salik eWallet to pay for your parking space.

Salik will then receive a percentage of the parking fees generated through the Salik eWallet, in a move that will further strengthen its ancillary revenues.

With Parkonic promoting Salik as its preferred payment channel, it’s set to provide a streamlined and more convenient parking payment option for residents. So, whether you’re heading out shopping, to meet a friend, or to enjoy a day out at the UAE’s top destinations, you get to arrive – and depart – with ease.

When will it launch?

With the five-year agreement between Salik and Parkonic now agreed, it’s set to see Salik’s technology integrated into Parkonic by the first quarter of 2025. So, not long at all.

