Let the celebrations begin…

While your traditional New Year celebrations might be done for the year, there’s much more to look forward to. On that note, here are 4 spots to celebrate Chinese New Year in Abu Dhabi.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, where fine Cantonese dining meets rich traditions. At this Michelin-starred destination renowned for its memorable celebrations, you’ll be able to dig in to a limited-edition menu and cocktail offering, enhanced by traditional lion dances. Highlights include the golden “Yuan Bao” with king crab, caviar, and rice berry, a snake fruit, persimmon, and avocado salad, plum-braised beef short ribs with a pineapple plum glaze and the lucky red envelope, a striking dessert featuring mango curry mousse, cashew peanut praline, and mango passionfruit sorbet.

Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, January 28 to February 12, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs598. Tel: (0)2 690 7739. @hakkasanabudhabi

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Shift your Chinese New Year celebrations onto the fast lane with Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, as a series of exciting thrills and experiences are expected. Abu Dhabi’s fastest attraction typically features beautiful park decor, performances celebrating Chinese culture such as dragon dances, Chinese drummers and acrobats, a wishing tree, calligraphy station, cooking stations, and a whole lot more.

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. @ferrariworldyasisland

Dai Pai Dong

Chinese New Year at Rosewood Abu Dhabi equals a special family reunion dinner (from Dhs388) at their gorgeous in-house Chinese eat on Jan 29, Dai Pai Dong. There’s also options such as the prosperity set menu with a la carte options (Dhs388), a lantern festival on February 12 (from Dhs388), Wok Hei brunch on February 1 and 8 (from Dhs298), plus the Yum Cha brunch on February 2 and 9 (from Dhs298), with those last two ones inclusive of live entertainment. Happy New Year.

Dai Pai Dong, Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, prices vary. @rosewoodabudhabi

Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri, Abu Dhabi this year, with a host of activities ranging from a traditional lion dance on January 29 to a special afternoon tea from January 29 to February 28 and plenty of treasures at Shang Palace from February 9 to 23. From handcrafted culinary treasures with set menus, signature brunches and exclusive beverages, as well as a Gongfu tea ceremony with resident tea master Liu Pin, as well as the prosperity brunch from January 29 to February 2, there’s a rich celebration waiting to be discovered here.

Shangri La Qaryat Al Beri Abu Dhabi, Rabdan, Abu Dhabi, January 29 onwards. @shangrilaabudhabi