All eyes are on the world-renowned Emirates Golf Club this January with the grand return of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.

What will be the 36th edition of the longest-running golf event in the Middle East, takes place between January 16 and 19, and in addition to hosting the cream of the international golfing world, there are some incredible entertainment options that require your immediate attention.

These are just a few of the best ways to upgrade your weekend, enhance your Emirates Golf Club experience, and enjoy an above par day out.

Enjoy Clubhouse Hospitality

Join the club. The Clubhouse Hospitality package at Spike is your ticket to a VIP experience at Hero Dubai Desert Classic. Enjoy free-flowing beverages and gourmet food options, to complement the on-course action.

Priced from Dhs950 per day, 8pm to 5pm. Book via dubaigolf.com

Catch all the big sport clashes live and alfresco at Spike Terrace

It’s not just the golf that’s locked in for spectating sessions at Emirates Golf Club this January. The big screens of Spike Terrace will be showing all the crucial fixtures from the English Premier League, La Liga and Six Nations – with amazing happy hour deals and special promotions. On Sundays, Spike demonstrates a pedigree beyond its sporting roots with a scintillating spread of roast options (Dhs149 including a drink), and their perennially popular quiz (from 7.30pm, free entry) with Steve Johnston.

Free entry. dubaigolf.com

Improve your golf game with help from the experts

Need help taming that slice? Putting, putting you off your stride? Spending a little too long digging holes in the bunker? Why not learn from the masters at the newly renovated Peter Cowen Golf Academy and pass by BOTA Express.

From Dhs775. dubaigolf.com BOTA: dubaigolf.com/bota-express

Vin, fromage and an homage to jazz greats

Cheese fondue, raclette and beautiful charcuterie style platters would be the star attraction at most cheese and wine nights, but Jones the Grocer EGC also has amazing live jazz performances.

Dhs199, every Friday from 7.30pm. dubaigolf.com

Experience a highlight of Dubai’s fine dining scene at Carine

One of Dubai’s best-loved restaurants, from one of the city’s most sought-after chefs (Izu Ani), Carine offers chic surrounds and authentic French-Mediterranean flair through breakfast lunch and dinner.

Open midday to 3pm for lunch, dinner from 7pm to 11pm daily and weekend breakfast is available from 9am to 11.30am Saturday and Sunday, @emiratesgc, dubaigolf.com