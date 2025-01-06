New year, new Abu Dhabi…

We’re still in the process of welcoming the new year in the capital – 2025 is a big one, and a long and lavish red carpet welcome is in order. How do we do that, you ask? By having the best time ever, no matter what day of the week it is.

Monday, January 13

Rejuvenate at a wellness retreat

Rosewood Abu Dhabi has just the thing for you if you’re looking to start the year on a relaxing note. Try the Longevity & Renewal Retreat – the experience offers a luxurious stay with a nutritious complimentary breakfast, including a consultation with a health coach, a massage, yoga, aromatherapy and journaling.

Rosewood Abu Dhabi, Al Maryah Island, offer valid until Sep 2025, Tel: (0) 2 813 5550, @rosewoodabudhabi

Start your week with a sumptuous breakfast

Allo Beirut is calling – available every day of the week, this exclusive experience brings you a bottomless spread of classic Lebanese breakfast favorites for just Dhs39 from 8am to 10.30am. Try favourites like shakshouka, foul mudammas or manakish.

Allo Beirut, across various locations, daily, 8am to 10.30am, Dhs39, @allobeirutstreetfood

Tuesday, January 14

See Coldplay LIVE (duh)

The last show of the band’s mania-inducing concert series in the capital will take place on this momentous day, and there is no way you can miss it. This is a band that sent all of the UAE and beyond into a spiral of Ticketmaster and madness, and what a time they have shown the city.

Live Nation presents Coldplay: Music Of The Spheres World Tour, Zayed Sports City Stadium, Abu Dhabi, Jan 14, livenation.me

Wednesday, January 15

Take the family for a fun day out

Central at Yas Bay, the ultimate hub for cool family fun, is collaborating with Stanley for a limited time only to deliver an epic fusion of food, fun, and non-stop entertainment, with special packages with food, free-flowing beverages and of course, Stanley cups for days. Learn all about the packages here.

Central, Yas Bay, Abu Dhabi, Mon to Thurs, 4pm to 12am, Fri and Sat, 12pm to 2am, Sun 12pm to 12am, packages start at Dhs295, Tel: (0) 4 423 8311, @central_uae

Try a new restaurant

As part of a thrilling duo of eats that’ve just opened their doors at the swanky W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Brooklyn Chop House, will serve up steakhouse classics and Asian dishes. In their own words, the venue “brings the iconic New York steakhouse experience to the UAE with a daring, modern twist”.

Brooklyn Chop House, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, 6pm to 11pm, Tues to Sun, @wabudhabi

Thursday, January 16

Journey on a flavour flight across Asia with the Thursday ladies’ night at Asia Asia. Ladies can pair three drinks – from a selection that includes a duo of cocktails alongside house pours – with a three-course set menu of plates like California maki, shrimp tempura, Singaporean noodles and soy marinated salmon, for Dhs225.

Asia Asia, Yas Bay Waterfront, Yas Island, 6pm to 1am, Thursdays, Dhs225, Tel: abudhabi.asia-asia.com

