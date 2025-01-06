Coldplay gave a stirring opening performance in Abu Dhabi, but it’s not over yet…

Coldplay lived up to impossible expectations with their first Abu Dhabi show as fans raved about the performance.

But if you’re a fan who got a ticket for their remaining gigs instead, then you’re in luck.

3 of 12

Because What’s On has put together a list of tips based upon fans’ experiences of the opening gig on Thursday January 9.

That means you can go into their remaining shows at the Zayed Sports City Stadium, that resume on Saturday January 11, primed for an even smoother ride.

Get there early to park

We don’t want to make you feel like you’re going to an airport but, seriously, this simple piece of advice is worth its weight in gold.

According to one fan on Instagram, @annepeterson, it’s worth leaving Dubai before 4.45pm if driving. She parked at Sas Al Nakhl, and suffered no waiting to board a bus, which took around 25minutes to get to the venue.

Doors open at 5pm with last entry at 8.30pm, so factor that into your journey.

Watch the support acts

The supporting acts were well received by fans.

Palestinian singer, Elyanna, earned rave reviews before Coldplay came on at around 8pm (officially 7.45pm), as did hip-hop artist, Shone.

Plus, it means you’ll be able to snatch a place closer to the front to see Chris Martin and co in action up close.

Taxi lines

A number of fans said the wait for a taxi, unsurprisingly, was no Paradise.

So allow us to guide you on getting there by shuttle bus.

Or pre-book your journey there and back using Careem’s special packages.

Read the rules

Shortly before the opening concert, the rules were officially changed to allow power banks.

So it’s well worth double checking the rules, including the prohibited list of items, before you go.

Use your 3D glasses

Fans told of how good it was to experience the show using 3D glasses that were handed out.

Tip? Head towards the main village and look for staff handing out glasses, xylobands and little pin badges with Love written on them.

These are free. For the glasses, they are saved until a certain part of the show, where the band will ask you to place them on.

Wear them before this bit, and all you’ll see is hearts (don’t say we didn’t warn you).

Check out the fan village

You’ll find merchandise in the fan village, which may be an excellent use of time if you’re getting there early.

While we’ve got you, if you’re planning on eating before the show, see our guide on the best spots to hit up.

Images: Supplied