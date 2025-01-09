9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend: January 24 to 26

Wonderful weekend ideas in the capital…

Whether it’s dining, entertainment or wellness, there’s plenty to brighten up your weekend in the capital. Here are 9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, January 24

Give your wellness goals the love they need at The Spa

Head to The Spa at The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, where their highly anticipated revamp introduces you to brand new offerings through exclusive partnerships with Sothys Paris, Augustinus Bader, and Hydrafacial, setting a new standard for beauty and self-care in the region.

The Spa, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, 11am to 10pm. Tel: (0)2 694 4100. @stregisabudhabi

Tuck into a new menu at Zaatar W Zeit

Popular Lebanese urban eatery Zaatar w Zeit has introduced twelve delicious additions to their menu you’ll now be able to taste dishes such as the flavourful petal fries, the revamped chicken and beef shawarma wraps, protein-packed skillets including the golden taouk skillet, and desserts such as the chocolate lava served with ice cream.

Zaatar w Zeit, various locations, Abu Dhabi. Tel: 600522231. @zaatarwzeituae

Visit the Al Hosn Festival

If you’re looking to experience a deeper connection with the UAE’s culture, head to the Al Hosn Festival which gives you a closer look of Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s rich cultural heritage, traditions, values, and history that shape modern life in the country. You can immerse yourself in local customs, cuisine, art and workshops at the grand Qasr Al Hosn.

Al Hosn Festival, Abu Dhabi, until February 9. @alhosnfestival

Saturday, January 25

Watch Boyz II Men Live

The Saadiyat Nights supershow series rolls in the capital, and this weekend, you can catch American vocal harmony group Boyz II Men at the open-air music fiesta. Expect a roster of their greatest hits, including End Of The Road, I’ll Make Love to You, and One Sweet Day.

Saadiyat Nights presents Boyz II Men, Saadiyat Island, January 25, 2025, from Dhs225. ticketmaster.ae, @saadiyatnights An all-new Punjab Grill awaits… …for those that love flavour, head to Punjab Grill, the Michelin-recognised eat famed for immersive Indian dining in its fresh new look at the Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal. Head over to enjoy luxe dining, great interiors and a fabulous menu of traditional treats – don’t miss the brand new bar pictured above, which really is a visual treat. Punjab Grill, Ritz Carlton Abu Dhabi Grand Canal, Abu Dhabi, 12.30pm to 11.45pm daily. Tel: (0)50 668 3054. @ritzcarltonabudhabi And if you’re headed to the mall, check out AVLU View this post on Instagram A post shared by AVLU RESTAURANT (@avlu.restaurant) AVLU Greek & Turkish Cuisine has just opened for business at Yas Mall, and this is a great new spot to immerse yourself in the rich flavors and warm hospitality of the Aegean region. From freshly caught seafood to slow-cooked meats, dishes on the menu are crafted with locally-sourced ingredients, blending traditional Greek and Turkish flavors. AVLU, Yas Mall, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 9am to 10.30pm. @avlu.restaurant Sunday, January 26

Wellness is your business here

This Sunday, a revitalising experience beckons at Fahid Beach’s Wellness Hub Event in collaboration with Lululemon, Longevity Wellness Hub, and Toby’s Estate. Watch fitness, relaxation, and community converge at a stunning beachside setting.

Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, January 26, 8.30am to 1pm. @fahidisland

Explore a thrilling collab between two culinary forces

As part of the MENA’s 50 best restaurants awards, Talea by Antonia Guida at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental invites you to a memorable Italian feast, as one of the UAE’s finest Italian restaurants partners with chef Norbert Niederkofler for an exclusive dinner this Sunday. The extraordinary dining experience will blend Niederkofler’s mountain-to-table philosophy with Talea’s renowned ‘Cucina di Famiglia,’ under the guidance of rising star Chef Luigi Stinga.

Talea by Antonio Guida, Emirates Palace mandarin Oriental, West Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi, January 26, 7pm. @taleauae

And two more…

Winning Mina Zayed seafood restaurant Ryba brings you an exciting collab this weekend as part of the MENA’s 50 best restaurants awards, and you’ll be able to dig in to a special flavour fest from the kitchen of Emirati chef Faisal Alharmoodi and Sara Aqel of Dara Dining in Amman, who will showcase the striking flavours of Jordan and the UAE, as they celebrate the essence of Middle Eastern gastronomy.

Ryba, Mina Zayed, Abu Dhabi, January 26. @ryba.ae