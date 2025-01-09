“Alexa, what are things to do in Dubai this weekend?”

There are lots of options for you to choose from this weekend, from fancy afternoon teas, deciding on the best restaurants in Dubai and even a picnic with cars. Have fun…

Friday January 31

Have your say on who wins

The What’s On Dubai Awards is coming up. Taking place at a glittering ceremony in April, we’ll be crowning the best restaurants, hotels, attractions and much more across the city and we want everyone to have their say in who’s crowned the winners. Whether you have a favourite restaurant, attraction or sundowners spot, cast your vote and be a part of deciding the best places in Dubai.

Vote here.

Experience a Swarovski inspired afternoon tea

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

Grab your girls and head down to Aspen Café, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates and enjoy an afternoon tea that arrives in a jewellery box. Think crab and caviar, finger sandwiches and an array of gorgeous little desserts for you to nibble on while you and your girls enjoy the tea.

Aspen Cafe, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates, until Feb 23, 1pm to 7pm @kempinskidubai

Get your home ready for Ramadan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loom Collection (@the_loom_collection)

If you want to spice up your house with some new decor, now is the time as Loom Collection have a 40 per cent sale on from Jan 30 to Feb 2. They have a beautiful coastal, scandi style and are sure to suit all sorts of tastes and homes. Get some inspiration here.

Loom Collection, studio in DIP, 10am to 5pm. @the_loom_collection

Saturday February 1

Find your frequencies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOHEMIA BEACH CLUB (@bohemiabyfive)

Lost Frequencies is headlining Bohemia Beach Club’s Saturday open-air beach party, Bohemia Presents. It starts at 5 PM and it’s Dhs250 for gents which includes 3 drinks) and Dhs150 for ladies which includes 2 drinks. It sounds like a great night. It’s a great option for things to do in Dubai this weekend. Are you with me?

Bohemia Beach Club, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, from 5pm, @bohemiabyfive

Bookmark the Litfest

View this post on Instagram A post shared by EmiratesLitFest (@emirateslitfest)

‘Emirates LitFest’ is the Middle East’s biggest and most enchanting celebration of books, stories, and novel (in both senses of the word) ideas. Head down to enjoy the 17th edition of the festival, the majority of the events taking place in the InterContinental Dubai Festival City.

Emirates LitFest, Jan 29 to Feb 2, @emirateslitfest

Watch a movie under the stars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JLT (@jltbydmcc)

Grab a blanket, grab some snacks and cuddle up on the grass in JLT because Cinema Under the Stars is back. The animated Disney movie Elemental is on February 1 and it’s a great one to bring the family to too. If you want premium seating, you can hire a beanbag for Dhs30. More info here.

Cinema Under the Stars, JLT, Sat, until Feb 22, 7.30pm @jltbydmcc

Sunday February 2

Fill up on pasta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Du Port (@barduportdubai)

Head to Bar du Port for a one-off event as they join forces with Campari. It’s a vibrant Sunday lunch experience inspired by the Amalfi Coast taking place this Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Think endless pasta and other italian delights along with spritzes. Plus it’s only Dhs250 per person

Bar du Port, Dubai Harbour, 12pm to 4pm, Dhs250. Tel: +971 (0) 4 332 4868 @barduportdubai

Picnic with classic cars

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Grand Picnic (@thegrandpicnic.ae)

Zoom over to Safa Park on Sunday for the Grand Picnic, and spend the day spotting supercars and classic cars. Hosted by Flat12 Café. Car lovers will be in their element surrounded by these jaw-dropping four-wheelers. Entry is only Dhs5 too.

Grand Picnic at Safa Park, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Safa, Dubai, Feb 2, 10am to 7pm, Dhs5 ticket entry to Safa Park.@thegrandpicnic.ae

Celebrate France’s crepe holiday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BOTA Dubai (@bota.dubai)

A holiday for crepes? Yes please. BŌTA at Jumeirah Golf Estates is set to mark La Chandeleur with a celebration of crepes, and they’re available all day. Enjoy a crepe with your choice of topping, banana, nutella, berries and more, at just Dhs30 for a pancake or Dhs45 with a hot beverage.

BŌTA, Jumeirah Golf Estates. Tel: +971 (0) 4 586 7769 @bota.dubai

Have a lovely weekend…