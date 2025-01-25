Sponsored: Much more than just a dining spot…

If you’re ticking your way around Dubai’s newest dining destinations, make sure you add Spica to the list.

But expect much more than just food at the Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa Hotel-based restaurant. You can experience an evening like no other with food, music, and relaxation. And it’s all backed by those iconic panoramic Burj Khalifa views on one side and the serene beauty of the sea on the other.

The restaurant opens its doors at 6pm every day of the week, making it a cool spot to visit post-work or on the weekend with family and friends.

Making plans to head over? Opt to get here as soon as possible to catch Dubai’s skies painted with shades of yellow and orange hues. As the sun sets, you can enjoy the lively vibes at the hub with upbeat music from live performances and DJ sets. Whether you’re in the mood for soulful melodies or electronic beats, there’s something to suit every taste.

So, What’s On the menu?

On the carefully crafted Spica menu, you’ll find a diverse selection of international dishes that cater to every palate.

Tuck into fresh seafood and gourmet international specialties, all prepared using only the finest of ingredients and a touch of culinary creativity. Few dishes on the menu include coco ceviche, tartare de boeuf, steak sensation sushi, brie pie, Dover sole with a signature sauce, New York steak, a variety of pasta dishes and more.

You can pair it with sips from the extensive drink menu. There are premium wines, but pick from one of the signature cocktails. No matter what, your dining experience will be a sensory delight.

Head to spicadxb.ae to make your bookings, or call the team on 800 774 22.

Spica, Dubai Marine Beach Resort & Spa Hotel, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, open daily from 6pm, Tel: (0)4 346 1111. @spica.dxb

