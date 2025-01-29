Let the (Squid) games begin…

Most of us have already seen the hit Netflix show – Squid Games took the world by storm when the first season dropped in 2021 and the it hasn’t been the same ever since. A season 2 has already dropped and among rave reviews from fans and first-time viewers alike, you can now participate in a real-life Squid Games yourself.

Coming to Dubai this February, a Squid Games-inspired competition will be taking place at Al Ghurair Centre. The game will take place from 6pm to 8pm on February 1 and the winner takes home a cash prize of up to Dhs5,000. So, it’s not quite exactly like the original show, but maybe that’s for better.

It’s not the first time this game has taken place in Dubai – this is the second edition, with the first having taken place in 2022 at the heels of the success of the first season.

The game is all about having a good time and winning some bragging rights, and no danger is involved. Participants will face a series of heart-pounding challenges straight out of the series, including the iconic (and frankly, mildly traumatising) ‘Red Light, Green Light’.

There’s also going to be a scavenger hunt-style game, where players will need to track down specific stores around the mall and snap photos to progress to the next round. All of the six games are designed to be family-friendly, so this can be a fun bonding activity.

How do I sign up?

If you want to be a part of the fun, you can register to join the game at alghuraircentre.com, or if you miss the registration, you can also register on-site 30 minutes before the game starts, but make sure you arrive early.

Participants should arrive by 5.30 pm to collect their numbered T-shirts and get ready to dive into the competition. Remember, the game is open to legal residents of the UAE who must be 16 years old and above.

Images: Supplied/Social