You best ‘Believe it!’…

Naruto fans, take note: a rare experience dedicated to the Japanese manga series is being showcased in Dubai for the first time. Starting this weekend, Naruto The Gallery is making its debut outside of Japan, allowing fans in the Middle East to experience the iconic world of their favorite ninja.

The experience will celebrate over 20 years of the global anime sensation. It will run for a limited time only from January 31 until April 6, 2025, at The Concourse Convention Center near Dubai Outlet Mall. It will be the first time outside of East Asia that the beloved anime’s legacy will be celebrated on this scale, so you don’t want to miss it.

The immersive experience will take you through some of the series most iconic moments, allowing you to step into aruto Uzumaki’s world. You will witness rare behind-the-scenes content from the series’ origins, from the vibrant landscapes of Konoha (Hidden Leaf Village) to unforgettable battles and intimate character portrayals.

You can snap up pictures next to life-size installations and exclusive artwork from the animation, too – something to pop onto the ‘Gram to rake in those likes. There are also interactive displays so fans can engage with iconic scenes and immerse themselves in Naruto’s world.

If you’re interested in how the series has been created, you can view some authentic artifacts and the never-before-seen concept art and materials. It has all been transported directly from Japan.

And of course, besides the photo memories, you can walk home with some limited-edition Naruto memorabilia and exclusive merchandise.

Tickets for the event cost Dhs65 per person on weekdays and Dhs75 per person on weekends and can be purchased at the venue or online on Platinumlist. Going as a group of four? It’s Dhs55 per person.

PS. For pop culture fans, Ahmad Khalifa, CEO of Akiba stated that ‘Al Ahli Group and Akiba are committed to growing the pop-culture scene in the region,’ and plans to introduce more yearlong, themed experiences and events at various properties.

Naruto The Gallery in Dubai, the Concourse Convention Center, Dubai Outlet Mall, Route 66, Al Ain / Dubai road, Jan 31 to April 6, weekdays 12pm to 10pm, weekends 12pm to 11pm, Dhs65 per person on weekday and Dhs75 per person on weekends, Dhs55 per person (group price per person for 4+), @dubaioutletmall

Images: Supplied