Want Steve Aoki to throw a cake at you this weekend? Piece of…

Dubai hotspot Barasti has issued tips to fans who want iconic DJ Steve Aoki to throw a cake at them this weekend.

Aoki will take to the stage on Saturday January 25 at the Dubai Marina venue.

He arrives with a fierce reputation as an on-stage cake-thrower, and has regularly been seen throwing large treats into willing crowds.

And ahead of the event, Barasti has issued tips on boosting your chances of catching his eye, and what to do if you’re one of the lucky (or unlucky) fans chosen to be splattered.

Cake zone

Yes, there really will be an official cake zone.

Simply get there early, head to the front and you’ll find it there. If you’re unsure, ask staff if you’re standing in it.

Also, if you’d rather eat food than be splattered by it, food is available throughout the show.

Changing rooms and showers

If Aoki does indeed throw a cake in your direction and it lands, you”ll be well looked after.

Barasti has showers and changing rooms open for you to clean off. Or stay covered in cake for the rest of the night (we salute you).

Alternatively, pack a towel and wipe it all off.

Get there on time

The event starts at 6pm with support acts starting at 8pm.

So if you want a spot in the cake zone, don’t leave it too late. There will be one entry and exit point throughout the show.

Spread the love

Barasti encourages fans to share their slice of the action by tagging @BarastiBeach, @vtrhospitality and @headlinefest.

The hashtag? #CakeFace, of course.

Dress code

An obvious one, but please don’t turn up in a suit or ballroom dress.

Partygoers are advised to dress in comfy clothes and shoes to rave until the early hours.

Get tickets

Tickets are available on Platinumlist here.

But depending on availability on the night, they will also be sold at the door.

Barasti Beach Bar, Dubai Marina, 8pm to 3am, 04 511 7373, book here

Images: Supplied