Feeling the pinch this new year but don’t want to give up your self care?

If your bank account has taken a hit over the festive period, you may be looking for ways to save this month and we’ve got your back. We’ve gathered some January beauty offers and spa deals in Dubai to take the pressure off, so you can keep living your best life, on a budget.

Hair and Beauty

We Nails

WeNails salon on JBR have a range of services to suit everyone. Their January beauty offer allows you to give both your nails and hair some TLC. When you book a gelish mani-pedi combo on a weekday you can enjoy a blowdry from Dhs50, price depending on your hair length.

We Nails, JBR. Tel: +971 (0) 50 507 7501 @wenailsdubai

The Salon

Grab a facial for less across the city at one of the 12 branches of The Salon such as Dubai Marina or Palm Jumeirah. The popular treatment of the hydration facial was Dhs650 is now Dhs450, hydrated, glowy skin incoming.

The Salon, multiple locations across Dubai, @thesalon.dubai

Snob Salon

Snob Beauty Salon have two salons in Dubai, one in Arjan and one in Jumeirah. They currently have lots of January beauty offers on manicures, pedicures, massages, waxing, facials and more. They even have beauty happy hours which include discounts on all services on special days and times. Check out their instagram for more information and get ready to glow up.

Snob Salon, Jumeirah and Arjan, @snob.ae

The Perfect Blend

Available Sunday to Thursday, The Perfect Blend salons in JVC and Majan have some unbelievable offers for you to treat yourself. Biab infill and gel pedi for Dhs300? Yes please.

The Perfect Blend, JVC and Majan @theperfectblenddubai

The British Salon

The team at The British Salon in JLT never disappoint and if you want a girly space to have some chill time this is it. The salon has January offers in the form of nail appointments and we’re here for it. Get a gel manicure for only Dhs100 and a BIAB infill for Dhs199.

The British Salon, Cluster V, JLT. Tel +971 (0) 4 458 0469 @thebritishsalondubai

Essa Beauty

Essa Beauty, based in JLT, are known for their facials, and they have an offer live this January on them. Get a 90-min Dermalogica or Image facial for Dhs367.50, you can also add a cut & blow-dry for Dhs250. Can’t go in January? If it’s your first facial at Essa you get 20 per cent off full-priced ones all year round. Glowing skin anyone?

Essa Beauty, Cluster J, JLT. Tel: +971 (0) 4 374 4288 @essabeautyjlt

Hair Signature

Hair Signature salon in Al Barsha are colour specialists and they currently have happy hour deals from Monday to Thursday, 9pm to 1pm where you can get a full head highlights with cut and blowdry starting at Dhs799 or a full head of colour with a cut and blowdry starting at Dhs500. They also have an Emirates and teachers discount of 15 per cent off services too.

Hair Signature Salon, Al Barsha. Tel: +971 (0) 4 340 0556 @hairsignaturesalon

HER Salon

HER Salon in Motor City has January offers for nails, hair and beauty. For hair, if you book colour services with stylist Emma, you’ll get 10 per cent off for the month. If you book in for highlights or balayage, you’ll get a free cut. For nails, grab a mani-pedi combo with Suhana and Summer for Dhs225 or Dhs250 for french. Treat yourself to a gel pedicure for only Dhs100 or get 10 per cent off when you book BIAB overlay with Lauren. For skin and beauty, get 10 per cent off Dermalogica facials plus if you book a brow lamination and lash lift combo you’ll get 10 per cent too. That’s a whole lot of money off.

HER Salon, Motor City, @hersalon__

Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge

Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge is located in Town Square and is ready to make you feel gorgeous from head to toe. Their January beauty offers include a luminant facial for Dhs500 plus a free 30 minutes face contouring massage. A full body scrub is now Dhs99 down from the original price of Dhs150. An LVL lash lift, or eyebrow lamination cost Dhs189 and you’ll also get free eyebrow threading and tinting with either of those eye treatments.

Stay Flawless Beauty Lounge, Townsquare, Sunday to Friday 10am to 10pm, Saturday 11am to 8pm. Tel: +971 (0) 52 156 3850 @stayflawlessuae

Wellness Offers

Heavenly Spa by Westin at The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

This gorgeous spot based in Dubai Marina is a popular one for tourists and residents alike and they have some amazing spa offers in January. Monday to Friday and Sundays, girls can enjoy a lunch at Bounty Beets, a swedish massage and pool and beach access with 25 per cent off the pool bar for the day. Prices are a reasonable Dhs490 on the weekdays and Dhs650 on Sundays.

UAE residents can also get 20 per cent of spa treatments until February 26.

Heavenly Spa by Westin, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, open 11am to 8pm, Tel: +971 (0) 4 511 7901 @westindubai

Sofitel Spa With L’Occitane at Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk

For all of January, Sofitel Spa With L’Occitane at the gorgeous Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk hotel, has an offer to help you find your zen. Save 20% off all 90-minute spa treatments, from Dhs600, with complimentary access to sauna, steam room, and jacuzzi facilities.

Sofitel Spa with L’Occitane, Sofitel Dubai The Obelisk, Wafi City, Dubai, 9am to 9pm daily. Tel: +971 (0) 281 4030 @sofiteltheobelisk

Samana Spa, Meliá Desert Palm

This stunning spa in the boutique resort offers a day spa retreat deal for one person at Dhs599 which includes a 60-minute massage, Dhs150 dining credit, spa facilities and pool access, private lockers, gym use, and group classes. If you want to share the experience with someone close to you it’s Dhs999.

Samana Spa, Melia Desert Palm, Warsan 2. Tel: +971 (0) 4 602 9311 @meliadesertpalm

