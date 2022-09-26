The moment you’ve been waiting for is finally here…

It’s hard to believe, but it’s been six months since we said farewell to Expo 2020 Dubai on March 31, 2022. The world’s greatest show is greatly missed, but in June, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai announced some good news – the opening of Expo City Dubai.

Packed with top attractions from Expo 2020 Dubai, Expo City Dubai opened for a preview to visitors on September 1 but there will be a grand reopening with more attractions opening on October 1.

Here are the popular attractions you can re-visit when it opens

Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of Expo 2020 Dubai returns when the giant iconic chainlink gates open on October 1. During Expo 2020 Dubai, the Al Wasl Plaza was the main stage for big performances from the opening and closing ceremony to British music group Coldplay. When no performances took place, the dome displayed mesmerising light shows that always attracted the crowds.

The Woman Pavilion will also reopen to visitors where you can immerse yourself in the triumphs of women through history and dive into the stories of the inspirational women shaping our future.

Another pavilion that will open to visitors is the Vision Pavilion. The pavilion celebrates the insight, values and leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai. Expect personal stories, a story of childhood wonder and how our environment and values can support our ambition and shape our future.

Tickets for this pavilion are Dhs50 per person and free for children under the age of 12.

The gravity-defying water feature at Expo 2020 Dubai also returns on October 1 to mesmerize guests with its dramatic descent (and ascent) on the 13-metre-high walls. As of now, we are unsure if the popular Garden in the Sky – which offers stunning 360 views of Expo City Dubai – will open on October 1.

If you want to visit right now, popular pavilion Alif – The Mobility Pavilion is open continuing its journey to spread the message of how mobility will transform the way we live, connect with people, understand different cultures and exchange knowledge and ideas. Terra – The Sustainability Pavilion is also back to take you on a journey through the forest’s roots and the ocean’s depths to explore the impact humanity’s choices are having on the environment.

Special ticket prices announced

Ahead of its opening on October 1, Expo City Dubai has announced a one-day Dhs120 attractions pass where visitors can enjoy all of the attraction’s flagship pavilions.

Do note, children aged 12 and under and People of Determination can visit the attractions for free but the pass will have to be picked up at one of Expo City Dubai’s ticketing booths.

Tickets can be purchased online on expocitydubai.com

Coming soon…

Plans for the year will also include the opening of Expo 2020 Dubai Museum – which will replace the Opportunity Pavilion. The Expo 2020 Dubai Museum will highlight past World Expos and celebrate the success of Expo 2020 Dubai.

As for the rest of the Expo 2020 Dubai site… you can go and have a wander through, or pay and take a biggie, e-scooter, eBikes or buggy.

Images: Expo City Dubai