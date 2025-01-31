Blue Door’s thoughtfully designed space creates a refined yet relaxed atmosphere, ideal for dining with loved ones. The outdoor terrace offers a refreshing sea breeze and an al fresco experience beneath twinkling fairy lights and lush greenery. Vibrant blue and white mosaic tiles add color to the space, while elegant chandeliers and fabric gently swaying in the trees create a feeling of understated luxury, perfect for an intimate dining setting. It suits all occasions, whether it’s celebrating a birthday, or it’s a Friday date night, or even if it’s a catch up with friends.

Passionate and experienced, Chef Zulfikar Cambaz leads the kitchen with love and enthusiam for Anatolian cuisine. His deep respect for traditional recipes shines through and he brings the flavours of the region to life. The menu features Anatolian classics with modern twists and the freshest ingredients, but of course, keeping the delicious flavour that its known for.

Try the Tereyaglı Karides, succulent shrimps and green pepper sautéed in butter, garlic, and fresh herbs. Or perhaps the Arap Tava which offers a hearty casserole of beef, vegetables, garlic, and onions, served with soft pita bread. For dessert enjoy a modern take on Turkish desserts, such as the Baklava Sundae with layers of crisp baklava, pistachio ice cream, and a drizzle of honey.

Yum.

For more information, visit the website.

