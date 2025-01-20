A celebration of Palestinian stories…

Reel Palestine film festival returns to Dubai’s Cinema Akil this week, running for 10 days from Friday, January 24, to February 2, 2025. The festival takes place at the same time as Quoz Arts Fest on January 25 and 26, so a trip to Alserkal Avenue is definitely worth it.

Brought to you by resident alternative cinema champion Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue, Reel Palestine is a celebration of Palestinian stories told for the silver screen and has been shining the spotlight on the hidden tales of the Palestinian people for over 11 seasons now. This year, we can expect a curated selection of feature films and documentaries, short films, Q&A sessions, workshops, and a souk.

The 11th edition of this loved festival honours the legacy of Hani Jawhareih (1936–1976), the founding father of Palestinian cinema, with films that reflect his values and embody his lasting impact on storytelling.

Here’s what you can experience at Reel Palestine

Films and documentaries

Feature Films & Documentaries Mehdi Fleifel’s To a Land Unknown (2024) which premiered at the Cannes Film Festival at the Director’s Fortnight. It’s a powerful story about two young men risking everything for a brighter future.

We can also watch Carol Mansour’s documentary A State of Passion (2024) which delves into the harrowing experience of Dr Ghassan Abu Sittah in Gaza’s emergency rooms under bombardment. She returns following her sold-out 2024 screenings of her film Aida Returns.

Reel Palestine will also host acclaimed filmmaker Mohamed Jabaly for a Q&A session following the screening of Life Is Beautiful – a poignant reflection on family and perseverance amidst war.

Other films you can watch include Rashid Masharawi’s Passing Dreams (2024), and Ground Zero (2024). There will also be a virtual Q&A session with Masharawi to discuss his films.

For a little bit of women empowerment, watch Thank You for Banking with Us (2024) by Laila Abbas. It offers a sharp critique interwoven with humor and wit, as it tells the story of two sisters uniting to challenge Sharia law over their father’s inheritance.

What’s new this year? Reel Palestine has introduced the festival’s inaugural Audience Award. After each screening, attendees will rate the film and the one with the highest rating will receive the Advanced Media Audience Award. It will be announced at the end of the festival.

Short Film Programs

The program for 2025 is divided into two, offering a diverse exploration of identity, resilience, and imagination.

The first includes Palestine Islands (2023), Mar Mara (2023), Mashed Potatoes (2024), Post-Trauma (2024), An Orange From Yaffa (2024), and Blood Like Water (2023). The second program includes In the Waiting Room (2023), A Short Film About Kids (2024), The Deer’s Tooth (2024), Khaled and Nema (2024), Upshot (2024) and The Lizard of My Dream (2023).

Reel Palestine Souk

The Reel Palestine Souk returns each weekend of the festival, showcasing nearly 60 local businesses and social enterprises from Palestine, the UAE, and beyond. And 18 of these businesses are directly from Palestine, so do pop on over to show them some love.

The vendors span food, crafts, apparel, art, books, and more, and they are dotted throughout the vibrant alleys of Alserkal Avenue near Cinema Akil.

At one of What’s On favourite spots in Alserkal Avenue, KAVE, you can find workshops and cultural events celebrating Palestine’s rich heritage.

For more information about the movies, screening timings and tickets, visit cinemaakil.com

Do note: Tickets to Quoz Arts Fest include access to the souk but do not include entry to film screenings.

Reel Palestine x Cinema Akil, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Dubai, Jan 24 to Feb 2, Tel: (0)56 995 1225. @cinemaakil @reelpalestine