An awwwwww-filled morning…

Penguins. You can’t help but be captivated by them. You will spot them on Animal Planet and your social media feed (we’ve rewatched the video of Benedict Cumberbatch struggling to pronounce ‘penguins’ more times than we care to admit). But did you know that Ski Dubai is home to 37 penguins who live in a custom-built home under the care of their loving caretakers? And we all have a chance to spend the morning with them with this great offer from the popular indoor attraction.

To put it in black and white, Breakfast with Penguins invites you to enjoy a meeting with the penguins inside Ski Dubai, followed by a breakfast at North 28. The actual encounter lasts approximately (see below) for around 25 to 30 minutes, after which you can enjoy your breakfast at your own pace.

The experience costs just Dhs195 per person and is available on Tuesday and Thursday at 8.30am.

So, what’s included with this deal?

First, plan a day and be sure to book tickets in advance, as it does tend to sell out.

On the day, you will be briefed by one of the penguins caretakers, telling you the do’s and don’ts during the interaction. For instance, you are requested to stay in a kneeling (or seated) position when the penguins waddle in so as to be on their level – similar to what we would do if we were to interact with a child.

You are also requested to not use flash photography and not to stick your phone directly in their face, as they are not used to foreign objects. Don’t make any loud sounds or make any sudden movements, as this could startle or get a reaction out of the penguins. And you don’t want to be pecked by one of their strong beaks.

When you enter Ski Dubai’s snow park, you will be asked to kneel in a semi-circle before the penguins are brought out. Don’t rush towards the penguins, as the team will make sure to take them around so you can say hello and take your photos abiding by the rules above. While this happens, a Ski Dubai representative will also be taking high-resolution photos of you with the penguins, so don’t forget to smile.

The interaction usually lasts around 25 to 30 minutes, but the priority will always be the penguins, and if they find them ruffled (sorry, not sorry), they may take them back to their pen earlier. If this is the case, according to the Ski Dubai website, all bookings will be fully refunded. We’re sure you understand as the penguin’s best interest takes priority.

Oh, and its important to note that the team won’t force the interaction, so the number of penguins that are bought out does vary. The team gauges their mood beforehand. We were also told that they allow penguins to interact with the public in order to help build their character.

During the experience, the caretakers will also introduce you to the King Penguins by name, and tell you about their various characteristics. We met Squicky, Mona (named after Mona Lisa because she likes to pose for the camera), and Zara – a two-year-old wonderful escape artist. They will also explain about how they distinguish one from the other, how they stay warm, and what we can do to help get them off the endangered species list.

After your fullfilling experience, return the Ski Dubai attire to the respective bins, and then make your way to North 28 where you can order breakfast. Dishes include salmon Benedict, avocado on toast, croque madame, and an Alpine breakfast, which includes your choice of eggs, chicken sausages, beef bacon, cherry tomatoes, mushrooms, hash browns, and toasted multigrain bread. You can pair your meal with a coffee or an orange juice.

Wondering about the photos from the experience? You can collect it after your breakfast. Head back inside Ski Dubai to the photostand (near the turnstiles) where you can select your photos, which will be immediately printed and framed. You can also opt to get it in a snow globe or frame.

Make your bookings on skidxb.com

Images: Ski Dubai and What’s On