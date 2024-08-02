Great spots to avoid the sun…

The summer season in Dubai is well on its way which means it’s time to start making a list of indoor activities in Dubai to enjoy. Here’s a handy list of things to do from escape rooms to boardgame cafes, bowling, and much more.

Here are 65 great indoor activities in Dubai to try this summer.

3D World Selfie Museum Dubai

Get snap-happy at Dubai’s largest 3D trick art museum. There are tons of different artworks that, when you pose for a picture with them, create a cool optical illusion. Go with phone batteries fully charged as these snaps will be a star on your ‘Gram. Purchase tickets here.

3D World Selfie Museum Dubai, Behind Mashreq Bank, Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz 4, Dubai, open daily 10am to 8pm, Dhs65 per child and Dhs89 per adult, Tel: (0)50 987 6511. @3dworlddxb

Adventure Island

Now open at Bahar Plaza on the JBR, and with phasers firmly set to stun, Adventure Island contains a pair of box-fresh Dubai attractions in Laser Island and Pixel. Inside, you and your gang will have a go at some laser fun and for the first time in the UAE, Pixel will see you leaping around (either in co-op or versus challenges) to collect points to avoid the dreaded red blocks. There’s a minimum of two-person teams required to play Pixel (aged six or over), with a 15-minute bout charged from Dhs59. You can get two lots of 15 minutes for Dhs99.

Adventure Island, Bahar Plaza Level 1, JBR, Mon to Thu midday to 10pm, Fri to Sun, midday to midnight. adventureisland.ae

Air Maniax

Here’s one of those fun indoor activities in Dubai for both kids and adults. Air Maniax is Dubai’s largest indoor inflatable park which you can find in Arabian Centre Dubai and Al Quoz. Expect an inflatable arena, a donut ride, a toddler zone, a warrior run and more. And you know you just have to try out Meltdown where you avoid being struck by the cushioned rotating arm – fun for you, and for the people watching you. Book here.

Air Maniax, 16/Street, Al Quoz Dubai, prices start from Dhs85, Tel: (04) 438 8981. airmaniax.com

Arte Museum

Arte Museum by the masterminds at world-class digital media design company d’strict is already renowned around the world. They have come up with a magical multi-sensory experience here in Dubai featuring 13 immersive spaces and one tea bar which also comes with a pretty floral immersive experience. Ticket prices are Dhs129 per adult (over 18s) and Dhs69 per child (ages four to 17) when purchased online here.

Arte Museum Dubai, Dubai Mall, Level 2, Dubai, 10am to 11pm, tickets priced at Dhs109 per person, @artemuseum_dubai

AYA

Hitting up an immersive entertainment park sure sounds like a neat way to pass a few cool and totally sun-free hours – and if you’re a social media whizz, you already know about Aya Universe. If not, now’s a great time to get acquainted. From the moment you enter this sprawling 40,000 square-foot space in Wafi City Mall, you’re surrounded by high-tech sound, lights and graphics with 12 zones that together comprise the Aya universe, each telling a different story. It’s a visual, kaleidoscopic, fully airconditioned spectacle.

Aya Universe, Wafi City Mall, Sun to Thur 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to midnight, Dhs99 (online), Dhs125 (walk-in), under-threes free. Tel: (0)4 542 0300. @ayauniverse__

BattleKart

For those of you who feel the need for speed, head to BattleKart for a dose of electric karting, video games and augmented reality. You’ll get to drive around different circuits and try different game modes which are all projected directly onto the floor allowing you to interact with the scenery and other players. For the first game, it’s Dhs200 and if you’re having way too much fun and want to continue, it’s Dhs170. Book here.

BattleKart, Dubai Investment Park, Dubai, Tel: (0)58 588 0116, battlekart.com

Boo Boo Land (opening soon)

When open, Boo Boo Land will be the largest indoor children’s entertainment centre in Dubai. This new emporium of all things family fun at The Dubai Mall is sure to have your little ones in awe. It is set to be a fun, colourful haven of entertainment and education for children of all ages. We can’t wait to visit… er… with little ones in tow. We are keeping our eyes peeled on the opening announcement.

Boo Boo Land, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, opening soon, @booboolaand

Bounce INC

Bounce at X-Park Dubai is not only insane fun, but it’s a serious workout, too. The super-sized trampoline park is filled with obstacle courses, dodgeball, zip line, climbing walls, speed slide, slam dunk area and, of course, trampolines galore. Book here.

Bounce Trampoline Park, 4B Street, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sat 10am to 9pm and Sun 10am to 8pm, prices start from Dhs90. Tel: (0)4 321 1400. bounce.ae

BOUNCE-X

BOUNCE-X is brought to you by the same people as Bounce Trampoline Park (above). This concept is the world’s first ‘freestyle terrain park’, complete with two storeys of trampolines, parkour elements and ninja courses. The 5,000 square metre space is described as a ‘giant adrenaline playground’ and will be filled with exciting challenges, superhero-style freestyle features and brand-new obstacles. Book here.

BOUNCE-X, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai, daily 11am to 8pm, from Dhs90 for one hour. bounce.ae

Boxica

Okay, we know we promised a sweat-free experience, but there’s no blaming the sun for this one. What’s On favourite workout, Boxica, is your go-to to torch those calories. With programs like boxing and HIIT, ride, sweat, strength training, and more, you will be in top shape.

Boxica, Dubai Studio City, Dubai, Tel: (0)55 483 8361, boxica.ae

Brass Monkey

Love arcades? Brass Monkey is one of those indoor activities in Dubai you have to try with mates. Downstairs you’ll find the bowling alley and old arcade games while upstairs there are billiard tables, and a dedicated game room with more arcade games including Pac-Man to take you on a nostalgia trip. Sorry, little ones, this spot is only for the big kids above the age of 21.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 582 7277. @brassmonkeysocial

chaos karts

If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your friends this weekend look no further than Chaos Karts. Located in an old warehouse opposite Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, this immersive augmented reality go-karting experience is suitable for adults and children aged 9 years and above. Race along Rainbow Road and virtual trackscapes with your friends, collecting gems, virtual power-ups, and unleashing virtual weapons to slow your competitors down. It’s just like playing Mario Kart in real life. The experience is priced from Dhs140 for a standard ticket which includes six races lasting around 20 minutes. Read more here.

Al Quoz, next to Al Serkal Avenue, Mon to Wed and Sun 10 am to 10 pm, Fri to Sat 10am to midnight, from Dhs140. feverup.com

Chinatown Dubai Mall

Chinatowns across the world – from New York to London – have served as hubs of community, love and culture. And when walking these streets, one thing is abundantly clear: the area’s restaurants are a key part of what keeps the heartbeat of Chinatown pulsing. Can Dubai’s very own fully-indoor Chinatown – which opened quietly in Dubai Mall in March – recreate that same magic? It’s certainly giving it a shot with a wave of new restaurants opening up, including Haidilao Hot Pot, Singaporean import Hawker Chan, and Ri Hua Xuan, the restaurant said to have invented the inimitable xiao long bao soup dumpling.

Chinatown Dubai Mall, opposite Dubai Ice Rink, daily 10am to midnight. thedubaimall.com

CRN Art Design

Want to try your hands at pottery? CRN Art Design offers two pottery techniques for two age groups. The hand-building workshops (45-minute sessions) are good for children ages six and up and will include the basics of ceramics where they will learn to create new pieces using different hand-building techniques. The older kids, ages eight to 14, will get to try their hands at both hand-building and the wheel during the 90-minute session. For children younger than this, there is a toddler and parent class where you can bond with your little one while having fun playing with clay. Want to have a go at pottery as a family? These are one-hour family sessions using basic hand-building techniques. Read more and book here.

CRN Art Design, Al Wasl Warehouse, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, Dubai, prices vary, open daily 10am to 9pm, Tel: (0)50 235 07 37, crnartdesign.com

Danube Sports World

Over the summer, stay cool and torch those stubborn extra pounds at Danube Sports World. The indoor sports centre has everything from padel, badminton, tennis, foosball, and more.

Al Habtoor City, Al Meydan Road, from Dhs100, Tel: (800) 3636. danubesportsworld.com

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo

Home to thousands of aquatic animals, comprising over 140 species, the Dubai Aquarium is a popular spot among residents and tourists alike. Over 400 sharks and rays live in the 10 million litre tank, including Sand Tiger Sharks, Giant Groupers, and a host of other marine species. Visitors have the chance to get up, close and personal with the creatures including feeding them and swimming with them. Book here.

Dubai Aquarium and Underwater Zoo, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Tel: (800) 3822 46255. thedubaiaquarium.com

Dubai Butterfly Garden

For a nature-rich experience, head to Dubai Butterfly Garden where you can explore the world’s largest covered butterfly garden. It’s home to more than 15,000 beautifully winged creatures representing more than 50 species in different shapes and sizes. It’s a learning experience too as you will get to witness the butterfly cycle and gain insight into its metamorphosis process. It’s Dhs55 per ticket. Book here.

Dubai Butterfly Garden, Al Barsha South 3, Dubailand Area (beside Dubai Miracle Garden), Dubai, open daily 9am to 6pm, Dhs55 per person, Tel: (0)4 422 8902, dubaibutterflygarden.com

Dubai Frame

The Dubai Frame is just one of many of Dubai’s stunning attractions and is designed to look like… well, a frame. On the mezzanine floor, you will see a multimedia exhibition showcasing Dubai’s transformation after which you can witness a view of both stunning Old Dubai and New Dubai. Before you leave, you will pass through a swirl tunnel showing off what Dubai will look like in the future with special audio and visual effects. This is a nice pocket-friendly attraction and costs just Dhs50 per adult, and for children aged three to 12, it’s Dhs20. Book here.

Dubai Frame, Za’abeel Park, Dubai, Dhs100 per adult, Dhs50 per child, Tel: (800) 900. dubaiframe.ae Dubai Ice Rink If you don’t mind a chilly atmosphere, this is another cool indoor activity in Dubai to try. At Dubai Ice Rink, you can swoop and glide (well, try to) with their daily sessions for all levels. Private lessons are also available if you want to upgrade your skills. Dubai Ice Rink, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs110. Tel: (800) 38224 6255. dubaiicerink.com Deep Dive Dubai Not exactly an indoor activity that will leave you dry but Deep Dive Dubai is a cool record-breaking indoor attraction in Dubai you have to try. It’s the world’s deepest pool measuring 60.02 metres deep. That’s the equivalent of 11 giraffes. What do you do inside? Well, you can explore a whole sunken city with graffitied alleyways, an apartment, a library, board games, an arcade zone and even a fancy car all available for aquatic perusal. It is open to those 10 years and above, and there’s no maximum age limit. Have more questions? You may find your answers here. Prices start from Dhs400. Discover the programs here. Deep Dive Dubai, Nad Al Sheba 1, Dubai, daily 9am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 501 9444. deepdivedubai.com Dubai Sports World If you love sports and staying active, you’ll love Dubai Sports World (DSW). It’s the region’s largest indoor sports destination spanning over 300,000 square feet in an air-conditioned space and it is opening its doors again this summer from Saturday, June 22 to September 8. Expect fan favourites such as badminton, basketball, cricket, football, padel, pickleball, table tennis, tennis and volleyball. DSW is also home to the CrossFit gym with plenty of equipment to keep your muscles burning while you stay cool indoors. Read more here. Dubai Sports World, Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, dubaisportsworld.ae Etihad Museum You’ve probably passed by the Etihad Museum a number of times, but it is worth a visit. Inside, you will learn more about how this wonderful country came to be. The Etihad Museum documents the founding story of the UAE and is most appropriately located next to the Union House, where the signing of the treaty establishing the UAE took place in 1971. Keeping up with the theme of history, the structure is designed in the shape of a manuscript, with seven columns built into the museum to resemble the pens used to sign the original declaration. Tickets for adults cost Dhs25 and for students it’s Dhs10. It’s a lovely dose of history and heritage combined. Etihad Museum, Jumeirah, daily, 10am to 8pm, Tel: (800) 33222, @etihadmuseum Expo 2020 Dubai Museum View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai) It’s hard to not visit Expo City Dubai and not have the memories of Expo 2020 Dubai come flooding back to you. If you miss the World Expo and want to relive the journey, visit the all-new Expo 2020 Dubai Museum. It will cost you Dhs120 for the one-day attraction pass which will get you entry into the Expo 2020 Dubai Museum and Stories of Nations exhibitions, as well as the Vision and Women’s Pavilion, Alif and Terra. Alternatively, if you just want to see Expo 2020 Museum and The Stories of Nations, tickets are Dhs50 for adults over the age of 12 and Dhs40 for children ages four to 11. Read more about the museum here. Expo 2020 Dubai Museum, Expo City Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 555 2030, expocitydubai.com Fun City Dubai Fun City Dubai is the perfect place to let the little ones blow off steam. The indoor amusement venue is filled with colourful soft play areas, ball pits, exciting activities, rides, video games, and more. In other words: It’s almost impossible for the little ones to get bored. There are several branches across Dubai. Fun City Dubai, Mercato Mall, Oasis Mall, Motor City, Century Mall, Ibn Battuta Mall, or Arabian Center. Dhs135 per month for a limited time only. funcity.ae

Game Over

Band together with friends and try to crack these escape room games at Game Over. Located in Nakheel Mall, the space boasts 12 escape rooms, 11 virtual escape games and a board game café with over 50 options to choose from. There are a bunch of genres to choose from, be it adventure, mystery, horror, fantasy and more. It’s the ultimate bonding activity.

Game Over, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Sun to Thurs, 10am to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat, 10am to 12am, Dhs140, Tel: (0) 4 577 3289, @game_over_dubai

Glitch Arabia

This indoor active game park has opened its doors at Al Ghurair Centre in Deira and has more than 30 action-packed attractions, including an indoor roller glider, the venue makes for a perfect destination for kids and adults alike. There are VR adventures that take you on a 360-degree shooting spree, a ninja warrior course, a dynamic free gaming area offering pool football, a bowling alley, and an indoor roller glider. Read more here.

GLITCH Arabia, Al Ghurair Centre, Deira, open 10am to 10pm Sun to Thurs and 10am to 12am Fri and Sat, Dhs 35 for 2 experiences, Dhs65 for 3 experiences, Dhs100 for 6 experiences. @glitcharabia

ifly Dubai

Ever wondered what it’s like to skydive but are just too afraid to jump out of a plane? Then make your way to iFLY. You’ll be taken up 4 meters in the air where you’ll go against gravity, held up like you’re free-falling. At the moment, there is a special offer running, so you can enjoy the experience for Dhs149. Book here.

Ifly Dubai, Third Floor, Play Nation Area, City Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 231 6292. iflyme.com

Infinite Ski

Booked that ski holiday but just missing one vital ingredient – knowing how to actually ski? Infinite Ski is the first-of-its-kind dry-ski slope in the UAE, based in Al Quoz where you can learn to do just that. You’ll ski or snowboard on a revolving belt, which simulates a real ski slope and you can adjust the gradient as you go. It’s perfect for those learning the ropes or for perfecting your existing snow skills. It’s priced at Dhs110 for a single session. Book here.

Infinite Ski, 26th Street, Al Quoz Industrial Area 4, Dubai, prices from Dhs110, Tel: (0)4 235 3408. @infinite_ski

Jameel Arts Centre

There’s a beautiful building that sits at the south edge of Jaddaf Waterfront. Within the building are unassuming light-filled rooms, bordered by white walls and punctuated by little gardens. These are the hard facts that describe Jameel Arts Centre but they fail to do justice to a gallery space that has become a staple of showcasing contemporary arts in the Middle East. Explore its beauty – and a special solo exhibition by Japanese artist Tsuyoshi Hisakado this summer – for free, then make a discerned stop at Green Michelin Star restaurant Teible for some stunning dishes that celebrate local produce.

Jameel Arts Centre, Jaddaf Waterfront, Mon to Sun 10am to 8pm, Fri noon to 9pm (Tue closed), free. Tel: (0)4 873 9800. @jameelartscentre

Kidzania

Designed for children ages four to 16, Kidzania in Dubai Mall is a 7,000-square-metre city of fun with over 40 activities for children to tackle. Inside, children can tackle real-life scenarios, role-play different jobs and even earn special ‘Kidzania’ currency. Book here.

Kidzania, The Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Sun to Thurs 10am to 10pm and Fri and Sat 10am to 11pm, Tel: (800) 3822 46255. kidzania.ae

La Perle by Dragone

La Perle is a must-see show for theatre and stunt show fans. The 90-minute show has been conceptualised by Franco Dragone, who is behind huge world-renowned productions like Le Rêve in Las Vegas and The House of Dancing Water in Macau. During the performance, acrobats and athletes dive from 25 metres into the changeable aqua stage filled with 2.7 million litres of water and fly around the theatre at 15 kilometres per hour. Check out the different offers and packages here.

La Perle by Dragone, Al Habtoor City, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. 6.30pm or 9.30pm daily, Tel: (0)4 437 0123. laperle.com

Loco Bear (opening in August)

Taking over a sprawling 70,000-square-foot space in Al Quoz 2, Loco Bear is an adventure hub of all things thrills and skills. There’s something for all ages including a first-of-its-kind slime universe for little ones, a soft play zone perfect for wearing out kids, a trampoline space, challenging wall climbs, a roller glider, bowling and so much more.

Loco Bear, Al Quoz 2, Dubai, opening soon, @goloco.dxb

Limba

Limba is your one-stop shop for getting hands-on with your gang and coming away with a cute keepsake. The studio provides you with a plain ceramic, and you have a few designs to choose from. Get artsy and paint away while you sip on drinks, chat and get to know each other.

Limba Ceramics Cafe, Mirdif Avenue Mall, Sun to Thurs, 10am to 8pm, Fri to Sat, 9am to 8pm, Tel: (0) 50 120 9005, @limbaceramics

Markets

Indoor markets to be precise. Now that summer is officially here, your favourite markets including RIPE, Not Just For Vegans and more are moving indoors so you can enjoy your shopping experiences. The markets are packed with homegrown heroes so if you want to go show your support and go home with some lovely goodies, head on over. Read more here.

Mercato Mall slide

The slide at Mercato Mall on Jumeira Beach Road is back thanks to the return of Dubai Summer Surprises. If you find yourself in the area or shopping at the mall, don’t be shy as you can get your thrills on the slide for free. Upon exit, you will find yourself in a small ball pit where you can snap a fun photo for the ‘Gram. The best news? Both little ones and adults are welcome. Dubai Summer Surprises ends on September 1, so head over before it’s too late.

Mercato Mall, Jumeira Beach Road, free, until Sept 1, @mercatomall

Mohammed bin Rashid Library

Love reading? The eye-catching Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, the biggest library in the Arab world is the place to be. Inside, you will find a general library space, a young adult’s library, a (colourful) children’s library, a library dedicated to maps and atlases, a media and art library, a business library, an Emirates library, and more. Inside, you will also find a space showcasing an impressive collection of rare and old books in Treasure of the Library. Stay tuned to their social media for events such as movie screenings, workshops, and more.

Mohammed Bin Rashid Library, Al Jaddaf, Dubai, Mon to Sat 9am to 9pm, Fri 2am to 9pm, Tel: (0)4 222 2025. @mbrlae

Modesh World

One of Dubai’s favourite indoor edutainment experiences returns for the summer with free entry from June 21 until August 18, 2024. And it’s celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, so it’s extra special. Expect new attractions (over 170 of them), a calendar of live events, rides, workshops and of course, the chance to meet Modesh and his friend, Dana. Read more here. Modesh World is located at Dubai World Trade Centre Halls 3 to 8. It is open from Monday to Thursday 10am to 10pm and Friday to Sunday 10am to 12am.

Modesh World, Dubai World Trade Centre, Halls 3 to 8, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 10am to 10pm, Fri and Sat 10am to 12am, @mymodesh

Motiongate

Located in Dubai Parks and Resorts, Motiongate Dubai is the largest Hollywood-inspired theme park in the Middle East. Inside, you’ll find spots to get plenty of thrills but if you’re feeling the need for speed, try the two world-first, record-breaking roller coasters – inspired by two of Lionsgate’s global hits – John Wick and Now You See Me.

Dubai Parks and Resorts, Motiongate Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai. Tel: (800) 262 9464. dubaiparksandresorts.com

Museum of the Future

Use the summer to be a tourist in your own town by finally visiting Museum of the Future. One of the most recognisable landmarks in Dubai, Museum of the Future is divided into seven levels with each giving a glimpse into what the world will look like 50 years from now. Be sure to spend some time at the meditation centre on the Al Waha level, where visitors can lie down under a dome projecting light and water ripples. It’s a cathartic and calming experience.

Museum of the Future, Sheikh Zayed Road, daily 10am to 9.30pm, Dhs149, under-fours free. @museumofthefuture

Neon Galaxy

This playworld is located inside theme-park packed Dubai Parks and Resorts. The neon space-themed play area is a multi-level indoor adventure park perfect for children and teens. Expect ninja courses, rope climbing, a ball pit, and a wipe-out challenge. Prices start from Dhs60 for one hour. There’s even an indoor cafe where families can sit back and relax.

Neon Galaxy, Dubai Parks and Resorts, Dubai, open daily from 11am, Tel: (800) 262 9464, dubaiparksandresorts.com/en/neongalaxy

OliOli Dubai

Popular experiential children’s museum OliOli is a great place for little ones to be. Factual and fun, OliOli is an interactive museum with eight galleries for little ones to get stuck into. Each gallery is themed on a different subject such as ‘forts and dens’ and ‘future park’. It’s loved by kids, and for very good reasons. Book here.

OliOli, Al Quoz 1, Dubai, open daily – timings vary, Dhs139 standard ticket, Tel:(0)47027300. olioli.ae

Oo La Lab

Surround yourself with enticing fragrances at the ‘Chemistry of Bukhoor’ perfumery workshop hosted by Oo La Lab. This sensorial experience invites guests to create a custom bukhoor scent that speaks to their personality. The two-hour class features traditional Arabian scents, oils and oud that you can take home. Classes are priced at Dhs400.

Oo La Lab, Alserkal Avenue, Al Quoz, Tel: (0)52 361 2813, prices at uae.oola-lab.com

Play DXB

Another great activity for the warmer months is Play Dxb (originally called VR Park), the virtual reality attraction at The Dubai Mall. The park contains a number of experiences with different thrill levels. You can ‘dune bash’ in the desert, soar high in a classic swing ride, see what is it like to be propelled down the side of the Burj Khalifa and much more.

Play DXB, Level 2, The Dubai Mall, Dubai, 10am to 12m daily, from Dhs200. vrparkdubai.com

Precision Football

Precision Football in Ibn Battuta has UEFA-qualified coaches, indoor and outdoor smart pitches, tech-driven training zones, a restaurant, padel courts, and more. Led by former Brighton & Hove Albion professional player and UEFA coach, Sonny Cobbs, Precision Football aims to develop the skills of players in the region and inspire the next generation. From events and birthday parties to one-to-one coaching and pitch rental, it’s a great place to have fun, exercise, and hone your ball skills. Book your pitch here.

Precision Football, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai, Tel:(0)58 820 6756, precisionfootball.com

Ready Set Go

Dubai’s largest soft play area, Ready Set Go, is a jungle theme for the little ones to go wild. The centre has a soft play area, role play town, and jump park as well as a café for parents to sit back and relax. For children below 90cm, it’s Dhs75; for children above 90cm, it’s Dhs150 for a whole day of fun. Two adults can enter for free, and for an extra adult, it’s Dhs40 each. Get your tickets here.

Ready Set Go, Al Quoz 3, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Thurs 10am to 8pm, Fri 10am to 10pm, Sat 9am to 10pm, Sun 9am to 9pm, Tel:(0)4 229 9989. @readysetgodubai

Ribambelle

Meet Rimbambelle, the new kid on the block. This ultimate indoor playground paradise opened its doors in June on Bluewaters Island and offers a spot of fun for both little ones and adults. Kids will be able to enjoy the soft play area, while parents will be able to enjoy a cocktail while their little ones play nearby. The stylish jungle-inspired wonderland boasts plenty to keep the children entertained including slides, ball pits, and play zones, as well as interactive games and entertainment for the whole family. The venue will also run regular events, from cooking workshops to arts and crafts, which can be booked online in advance. Read more here.

ribambelle.dubai Rimbambelle, The Wharf, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. open daily 10am to 10pm. ribambelle.ae

Rock Republic Dubai

Rock Republic Dubai is the biggest bouldering-only gym in the UAE and is a great date idea if you and your partner are into fitness and fun. It’s indoors, so no one will suffer, and it’s a great way to learn a skill, try something new, push some boundaries. You can help each other out if you’re struggling and it’s a true bonding experience.

Rock Republic Dubai, DIP, Dubai, Mon to Fri, 3.30pm to 10pm, Sat and Sun, 9am to 6.30pm, Tel: ( 0) 4 546 2978, @rockrepublicdubai

RollDXB

Remember the ol’ skates? You can relive your fun childhood memories this summer at homegrown RollDXB. The space is created by roller skating fanatics, but is open to skaters of all abilities. The goal – besides falling, is to just have a good time. Book here.

Roll DXB, Shed 3 Marina Cubes Street – Dubai Maritime City, Port Rashid, Dubai, Sun to Wed 2.30pm to 10pm, Thurs 2.30pm to 12am, Fri and Sat 10am to 1am, prices start from Dhs65, Tel: (800) 6868, @rolldxb

Sagra Italian Pastifico

Want to make your paste and eat it, too? Take a pasta-making workshop at Sagra Italian Pastifico. It’s a cute pasta restaurant but there’s also a space where you can take the pasta-making workshop. The workshop is two hours long and will help you learn how to make delicious fresh pasta all on your own. Led by a professional, you will be taught how to make your pasta dough before you wheel it through the pasta maker. Lastly (and the most important part) you will get to take it home where you can cook it just the way you like it.

Sagra Italian Pastifico, Road 3, Jumeirah, Dhs250 per person sagrairalianpastifico.com

Ski Dubai

Think icy indoor activities in Dubai don’t exist. Think again. Ski Dubai is arguably the coolest attraction in the city spanning 22,500 square meters in the Mall of the Emirates. Home to loads of activities, including a ski slope for skiers and snowboarders, a Snow Park’, Zorb balls, penguin encounters and more. Ski school is available to help you learn the basics. Afterwards, warm up with a hot chocolate at the Avalanche Café. Costs vary on your choice of activity. Check out the prices here.

Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, Tel: (600) 599 905, skidxb.com

Sky Zone

This activity park at Ibn Battuta Mall has everything you could need to blow off steam without being outdoors. With a Wipe Out zone, warrior courses, zip line, climbing wall, dodgeball court, trampoline park, toddler zone and giant warped walls, this 35,000 square-foot centre is a cool place to be.

Sky Zone, Persia Court, Ibn Battuta Mall, Dubai, prices start from Dhs149. Tel: (800) 759 9663. skyzone.ae

The Green Planet

It’s hard not to be impressed by nature in this indoor tropical rainforest that’s home to over 3,000 plants and animals. Experiences include encounters with a sloth, an anteater, an armadillo and birds and more. The whole family will love it. Over summer, you can even camp overnight under the tropical bio-dome.

The Green Planet, City Walk, Dubai, daily 10am to 6pm, online prices start from Dhs155. Tel: (0)4 317 3999. thegreenplanetdubai.com

The Smash Room

Feeling a bit stressed out? One of our favourite indoor activities in Dubai includes a visit to The Smash Room where you can smash out all of your frustrations in a safe space. The room is filled with old furniture, TVs, laptops, and mannequins, and you get to choose your weapon and show those objects who’s boss. Packages start from Dhs69. Book here. If you’re too busy to head to Al Quoz, see below.

The Smash Room, Umm Suqeim Street, Al Quoz Industrial 4, prices start from Dhs69. Tel: (0)58 198 2323. thesmashroom.com

The Smash Mobile

Well… this is technically not indoors, but you are sheltered from the sun. The Smash Mobile offers the same thrill you would experience at the venue in Al Quoz but this time, the adrenaline-packed experience is packed (safely) in a truck allowing you to enjoy a stress relief session wherever you want. Order it to the office, your home, a friend’s, or even an event… wherever you want. The mobile smash room can accommodate four to 10 people at a time, so it’s a fun group activity, too. Read more here and book here.