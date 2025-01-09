If you’re in need of some lols, we have just the ticket…

With a CV including Faulty Towers, Life of Brian and Monty Python, it’s safe to say John Cleese is a comedy legend.

So good news, the man himself is returning to Dubai Opera for one night only on Saturday January 25, 5pm onwards.

The comedy icon will share his hilarious highlights from his life and career.

Tickets, which you can book here, start at Dhs210 for the silver option, Dhs290 for gold, Dhs360 for platinum, Dhs460 for diamond and Dhs570 for VIP.

Cleese was last in Dubai in 2023 at the same venue, where he amused fans in attendance with anecdotes from the classics he’s so well known for.

Cleese became a cemented household name after starring as part of the legendary Monty Python Troupe in the 1960s.

He has since gone on to write, produce, direct and star in some of the greatest hits Britain has known, and was also nominated for an Oscar for best screenplay for A Fish Called Wanda.

John Cleese previously spoke to What’s On back in 2020, where he detailed the key ingredients for a good comedy.

He told us: “Well, the thing about comedy is it’s about imperfection, it’s about human foibles – if you try to write a comedy about a man who is kind, wise and generous, it might be very warm-hearted, but it would be completely unfunny.

“When you think about people like Basil Fawlty or W.C. Fields, who’s my favourite [an old American comedian] they’re all awful people… but they make you laugh, so we end up feeling affectionate about them.”

Whether you’re in need of some giggles or simply want to hear insights into a glittering career, this may be just what you’re looking for.

John Cleese at Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, 5pm, Saturday January 25, from Dhs210. @dubaiopera. Book here

Images: Supplied