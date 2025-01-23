Sponsored: Meet the Demon Barber of Fleet Street…

If you love a musical, the Dubai Opera is one of the top places to watch one. If you can’t wait to see the next one, we come bringing great news as Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is making it’s way to the performing arts centre this February.

And it’s one that cannot be skipped. We mean it. Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street is truly a celebrated Broadway musical. It falls under the ‘must-watch’ category up there with the likes of The Phantom of the Opera, Les Mis, Hamilton, and Singin’ in the Rain.

If you need another reason to watch it… It has won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical. It made its debut more than four decades ago in 1979, and is still going strong.

The musical is being performed in Dubai for the very first time, brought to life by the Victorian Opera and New Zealand Opera. It will light up the stage for an eight-day run from February 1 to 8, 2025.

What’s Sweeney Todd about?

The thrilling musical follows a barber who once had it all – a happy life and a beautiful wife. But it all ended in a savage act of betrayal. Sent away to exile, the barber returns years later to London’s Fleet Street as Sweeney Todd, and the audience will bear witness to the now ‘demon barber’—a man with a desire for vengeance.

Over eighty per cent of the production is set to music, either sung or with an underscoring dialogue. And it’s a proven fact that the music is the key element behind the impact of Sweeney Todd on audiences.

The critically acclaimed production blends thrilling drama, dark humour and a haunting score. It features unforgettable songs like Epiphany, Johanna, Pretty Women and Worst Pies in London.

Sold? Ticket prices for the show start from Dhs360 and can be purchased here.

Sweeney Todd, Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Feb 1 to 8, from Dhs360. Tel: (0)4 440 8888. dubaiopera.com

Images: Supplied