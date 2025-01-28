Looking for the perfect way to spend your weekend? Mimi Kakushi, #19 on MENA’s 50 Best, invites you to indulge in a one-of-a-kind Japanese-inspired brunch every Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm. Whether you prefer a laid-back afternoon or a lively atmosphere, this brunch promises a multi-sensory dining experience that blends the taste of the East with the rhythm of the West.

On Saturdays, enjoy a vibrant blend of live piano entertainment and a DJ, setting the perfect tone for a chic afternoon. The highlight? A piano that doubles as a fully functioning bar, where cheerful jazz tunes meet signature Kikuchi cocktails flowing from a fountain. Sundays, on the other hand, dial up the energy with a DJ spinning beats to keep the vibes alive.

The menu is as eclectic as the entertainment, featuring traditional Japanese favorites with modern, playful twists. It’s a cultural celebration where bold flavors meet creativity, all set against the sophisticated ambiance of Mimi Kakushi’s stylish venue.

Brunch packages start from Dhs435 for a non-alcoholic selection, including mocktails, fresh juices, tea, and coffee. Upgrade to the house beverage package for Dhs599 to enjoy an array of cocktails, wines, beers, and sake. For those who love a touch of luxury, the champagne package offers Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut for Dhs765. All packages are available for 3 hours, ensuring a leisurely, indulgent experience. Mimi Kakushi is 50 Best Bars MENA #1, so you’re in for a treat.

Nestled at the Four Seasons Resort on Jumeirah Beach Road, Mimi Kakushi is more than a dining destination – it’s an escape into the vibrant nightlife and street culture of Japan, fused with modern art and western flair.

Location: Mimi Kakushi, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, Sat and Sun, 12pm to 4pm, from Dhs435, (0) 4 379 4811, @mimikakushi

Prices inclusive of 10 per cent service charge, 5 per cent VAT and subject to 7 per cent municipality fees

Images: Supplied