Your office lunch, sorted…

When cult Mexican restaurant Chipotle finally opened its first restaurant in the UAE on JBR last October, it was one of the most exciting new additions to Dubai.

When it opened, not only did Chipotle come with the promise of more restaurants, it also outlined plans to launch delivery, meaning you could still get your guac fix without heading to JBR. And now we can confirm Chipotle has finally launched delivery, meaning you can get your favourites delivered wherever you are.

To get Chipotle on delivery, you’ll need to order via the Chipotle app, and must be within catchment area. If you’re not within the delivery perameters – fear not. A number of new locations are set to open soon, which will hopefully mean an expanded delivery area.

Although we don’t know all of the new openings planned for Chipotle in Dubai – we do know that the brand will open in Dubai Hills Mall. Hoarding has gone up to advertise that Chipotle will open there soon, bringing with it its beloved build-your-own burritos and bowls. Although we don’t know exactly when it will open, we’re already excited.

If you’re not familiar with Chipotle, it’s famous for its fast yet fresh Mexican food, and the menu consists of burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, and salads.

Choose between toppings such as chicken, steak, braised beef, and vegetarian options including plant-based protein or guacamole and beans. You can top it up with as many or as few fillings as you like for no extra charge, from black beans to fajita veggies, rice to salsa (we recommend extra guacamole and the chipotle-honey vinaigrette).