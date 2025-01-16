The perfect antidote to the January blues…

In need of some giggles? This month, we have not one, but two hilarious comedians performing in Dubai. Al Murray and Guz Khan will be performing at the Dubai Opera on Monday, January 20.

Al Murray

Al Murray is one of the most famous faces in British comedy, and he is the perfect solution if you’re in need of a few laughs. The OG pub landlord will be bringing his new show, ‘Guv Island’ to the performing arts centre in Downtown Dubai. Tickets are selling quickly, so book your seats quickly. Seats are priced from Dhs195.

The January 2025 gig marks Al Murray’s welcome return to Dubai after his Dubai Comedy Festival gig earlier this year was cancelled due to the bad weather. In January, the podcaster, stand-up comedian, and all-round funnyman promises to present an evening of side-splitting belly laughs with his comedic satire.

During his two decades on the comedy circuit, Al Murray has received many awards and accolades. He was recognised as one of the 50 funniest acts in British comedy by The Observer in 2003 and voted the 16th greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4’s 100 Greatest Stand-Ups in 2007.

Comic Stans: All the huge comedy shows coming to the UAE in 2025

As the host of TV series such as Al Murray’s Happy Hour and Sky sitcom Time Gentlemen Please, he’s brought his signature dry humour to fans around the world. And his performances at The Apollo and The Palladium have also appeared as laugh-out-loud shows brought to the small screen.

Al Murray at Dubai Opera, 6pm on Jan 20, tickets from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com

Al Murray’s show will be followed by…

Guz Khan

On the same day the funnyman takes the stage – which ironically is known as Blue Monday, the most depressing day of the year – Dubai Opera is also welcoming AFTA-nominated Man Like Mobeen – Guz Khan.

Khan is currently on his comedy tour, and he is bringing his hilarious antics to Dubai after a surge of demand for his unique blend of wit, charm, and sharp, observational humour.

Guz Khan first broke out onto the comedy scene for his BAFTA-nominated role in Man Like Mobeen, and more appearances on hit shows such as Taskmaster, The Last Leg, Live at the Apollo, Would I Lie To You, and QI. He has also appeared in some pretty big films, some of which you would recognise yourself. Army of Thieves, The Bubble on Netflix and Four Weddings and A Funeral on Hulu.

Khan will continue to bring in the LOLs to the Dubai Opera (post-Al Murray laughter-inducing gig) at 9.30pm.

Tickets to see his show start from Dhs195 and can be purchased here.

Guz Khan at Dubai Opera, 9.30pm on Jan 20, tickets from Dhs195. dubaiopera.com