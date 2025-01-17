Second year in a row for DXB…

Dubai is a very popular destination for both holiday makers coming to the city for a break and travellers heading towards further destinations, not forgetting the Dubai expats (88 per cent of the population) coming and going from their old and new homes. Dubai has even been ranked in the top three of global travel destinations by Tripadvisor so you can imagine the airport is a busy one.

Dubai International Airport (DXB) has retained its crown for the world’s busiest international airport for 2024. 60.2 million seats were sold last year, gaining the airport the top spot in the world for the second year running. DXB was also ranked first in 2019, then 2023 and now 2024.

According to global travel data company OAG, the airport had an increase in 7 per cent of travellers since 2023. In second place was London Heathrow Airport (LHR) with 48.4 million seats. In third place was Seoul Incheon International Airport (ICN) which moved up three places since 2023 with 41.6 million seats.

For figures which included both international and domestic flights, Dubai International Airport ranked second in the world behind Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson, a capacity of 62.7 million seats, retaining the top spot.

Earlier this month, the UAE’s General Civil Aviation Authority announced the UAE achieved over one million air traffic movements in 2024, which is a record for the country, Dubai Eye has reported.

The population of Dubai is increasing, with reports outlining that 2024 saw the highest increase in population in 6 years and it’s really no surprise with the amazing perks the UAE has.

Images: GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP/Getty Images