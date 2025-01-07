That’s a six per cent rise on pre-pandemic levels…

It’s consistently recognised as one of the world’s busiest airports, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is set to welcome record-breaking numbers of travellers in the first weeks of 2025.

According to state news agency, wam, some 4.3million passengers are set to power-walk their way around the terminals at DXB between the start of the year and January 15. And with that forecast, it’s set to be the busiest January on record for the airport.

The busiest day was Saturday January 3, when over 310,000 passengers travelled to, from, or passed through DXB.

With 4.3 million passengers travelling over the next couple of weeks, that’s set to average out at some 287,000 people jetting through DXB each day. And if you’re one of them – then you’re advised to allow plenty of time and anticipate a busier-than-usual airport.

They’re promising figures for DXB, with an 8 per cent year-on-year increase in traveller numbers, and a 6 per cent increase on the 2018-2019 pre-pandemic peak.

But why now?

Well, there’s always a surge in travel during the holidays, as UAE residents jet home or for cooler climes to enjoy winter abroad, plus an influx of visitors land in the emirates to enjoy the festive period here. So as everyone returns to their final destination, there’s understandably plenty of movement at DXB.

Plus, with the fabulous winter weather in Dubai, it’s understandably one of the best destinations to visit in January for some lovely winter sun.

Lead image: wam