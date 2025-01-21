Passengers have been reminded to check their flights…

Emirates has cancelled flights to and from the US due to severe weather conditions.

The airline said flight EK211 from Dubai to Houston was cancelled on Tuesday January 21.

It added flight EK212 in the opposite direction, Houston to Dubai, was also cancelled.

This follows severe weather conditions in Houston, where a storm is currently wreaking havoc.

Emirates has urged any passengers making journeys to check the flights status page.

In a statement, Emirates said: “Due to severe weather conditions, the following Emirates flights are cancelled. EK211/21st Jan. Dubai to Houston. EK212/21st Jan, Houston to Dubai.

“We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers.

“Affected customers who have booked with travel agents should contact them for alternative travel arrangements.

“Customers who have booked directly with Emirates may contact their local office for rebooking options.

“Customers can check the latest information on their flights by visiting the flight status page.”

Earlier this week, No.7’s Houston scheduled game against Utah was cancelled. It was set to go ahead on Tuesday January 21 but has been rescheduled for Wednesday January 22.

More than three inches of snow have been forecast for the Houston area, according to local weather services.

Airports in the area also suspended operations on Tuesday January 21 in response to the storm.

It is not currently know if Etihad Airlines have cancelled any US flights.

Earlier this month, Emirates rolled out the first new Airbus, A6-EXA.

It arrived in Dubai for its inaugural route to Edinburgh, Scotland, before expanding to eight more destinations set to be added.

Initial Emirates A350s will offer three cabin classes, 32 next-gen Business Class seats, 21 in Premium Economy and 259 Economy Class seats.

Images: Supplied