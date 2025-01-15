Sponsored: Step into a world of flavours…

From Spanish fiestas to Levantine feasts and quiet café moments, Kempinski Mall of the Emirates is bringing a new wave of dining experiences to the table, blending bold flavours with modern twists. Whether you’re in the mood for a lively night out, an intimate gathering, or a laid-back afternoon, these fresh offerings have something for every taste and occasion.

Here’s everything you need to know about their latest lineup.

Spanish vibes, all day, every day at Salero

At Salero Tapas & Bodega, the energy is as rich as the flavours. For a midweek treat, Noche de Señoritas offers ladies unlimited house beverages, nibbles, and 30% off the menu every Wednesday evening, accompanied by live Flamenco music. Keep the good times rolling daily with Salero Sabor Happy Hour, featuring 30% off drinks and a spread of hot and cold tapas. On Mondays, Lunes Salero extends the happy hour magic all day long.

Not to be missed are Salero’s ongoing favourites. Tablas y Vinos pairs expertly curated Spanish cheeses and charcuterie with fine wines for a perfectly indulgent platter. Need a midday escape? The business lunch serves up a taste of Spain with a three-course menu featuring cold, hot, and special tapas, as well as classic paella options.

Salero, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, Wednesday ladies night (Noche de Señoritas) from 8pm to 11pm, happy hour (Salero Sabor) daily from 4pm to 7pm, Monday happy hour (Lunes Salero) 12pm and onwards, Tablas y Vinos daily all day long, Dhs195 per person and Dhs350 for couples, business lunch Monday to Friday 12pm to 3pm, 150Dhs per person. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. Kempinski.com

A taste of the Levant at Olea

Olea brings the soul of the Levant to life with a menu celebrating the rich flavours of Lebanon, Palestine, Syria, Jordan, Cyprus, and Southern Turkey. From creamy hummus and spiced raw meats to sweet kunafa, every dish is a nod to tradition. The outdoor terrace and live Oud, paired with expertly blended shisha, make Olea a perfect winter spot for family gatherings or relaxed evenings.

Olea, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, from 7pm to 11pm, Wednesday to Sunday. Tel:(0)4 341 0000. Kempinski.com

Café retreat at Aspen

Nestled in the heart of the hotel, Aspen offers a welcoming escape no matter the time of day. Start your morning with a perfectly crafted breakfast or take a pause in the afternoon with their thoughtfully curated tea service, featuring premium blends in a calm and inviting setting. Whether it’s a quick stop between errands or a relaxed moment to unwind, Aspen is the perfect spot to recharge.

Aspen Café, Kempinski Hotel, Mall of the Emirates, breakfast daily 7m to 12pm, Arabic Sunrise priced at Dhs175 per person, Café Continental priced at Dhs150, English Breakfast priced at Dhs150, Express Café Continental priced at Dhs85, afternoon tea daily from 1pm-7pm, Dhs200 per person, Dhs375 for couples. Tel: (0)4 341 0000. Kempinski.com

Images: Supplied