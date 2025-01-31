Sponsored: A whole new way to do beauty…

Dubai’s latest beauty sensation, Buro Beauty, has officially opened its doors, offering a sleek and modern escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. Combining the best elements of European salon traditions with a fresh, contemporary approach, this premium space is the perfect setting for anyone looking to unwind, recharge, or simply enjoy some much-needed self-care.

Nestled in a stunning location, Buro Beauty, is more than just a beauty treatment – it’s an experience. From the stunning terrace with breathtaking views of the water, golf course and Dubai’s towering skyline to the option of enjoying delicious food and beverages while you undergo your treatments, every visit is a treat for the senses.

Tailored services for everyone

Buro Beauty goes beyond standard beauty treatments with offerings for women, men, and children. The kid-friendly menu ensures that the little ones are just as well looked after, allowing the whole family to relax together. From signature facials to exclusive Japanese-inspired massages, Buro Beauty brings a range of treatments designed to rejuvenate and make you feel your best.

What sets Buro Beauty apart is its commitment to personalised service. From the moment you step through the doors, the team’s dedication to making you feel at ease is evident. With a unique offering of 4/6-hand treatments, you can enjoy multiple experts working in harmony to provide you with the best results possible, ensuring you receive the most effective, efficient treatment possible.

If you’re planning to visit, take advantage of their introductory 20% off on your first treatment. It’s the perfect excuse to experience everything this sophisticated beauty destination has to offer.

Buro Beauty, Address Montgomerie Hotel, Emirates Hills, Dubai. Tel: (5)6 615 7135. Burobeauty.ae