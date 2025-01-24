Sponsored: A super fine-dining experience beckons…

If you’re familiar with the joys of Michelin-star dining, you’ll understand what’s cooking. If you’re new to this world, get set to experience a dining experience like never before. If you’re wondering what we’re referring to, Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort and Michelin-star chef Arnaud Dunand are about to lay the table for a seven-course stunner at The Beach House. And the best part is, this French-Mediterranean culinary masterclass is available for two nights only, on February 7 and 8.

Why is this such a big deal?

Because chef Dunand is a celebrated figure in French gastronomy and is about to bring his culinary wizardry to the Northern Emirates so you can voyage across a scintillating-seven course dinner experience that first took flight in the Savoie region of France. En route to your plate this February at Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, chef Dunand’s craft made major stops in some of the world’s top kitchens, including those of Marc Veyrat, Jacques Lameloise, and Jean-Francois Piège, before chef Dunand led the renowned Le Normandie restaurant in Bangkok to two prestigious Michelin stars.

How is this dining experience going to be different for you?

Chef Dunand is about to pull out all the stops at The Beach House, with his uncanny ability to fuse classic French cooking techniques with well-renowned Mediterranean ingredients. He’ll be rolling up his sleeves to bring you dishes such as smoked eel bricelet with kalamansi, kristal caviar with potato and uni, and seared Wagyu beef tenderloin with buckwheat and maitake mushrooms. We’re able to feel the luxury and exclusivity of this dining experience just typing it all out…

But that’s not all.

He’ll be taking inspiration from some of the biggest influences on both his global and his personal journeys. At his own restaurant, Maison Durand, Chef Dunand ensures there’s a personal touch in each dish, while he brings adventurous flair to the table without compromosing on his everlasting commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Wine not, right?

Exactly. Which is why this culinary escapade at Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort is going to be paired with a carefully selected selection of wines that enhance each dish on the seven-strong menu, all so you can understand, experience and appreciate every bite.

Need we say more? See you there!

The Beach House, Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort, Ras Al Khaimah, February 7 and 8, 6.30pm onwards, Dhs850. anantara.com