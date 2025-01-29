Sponsored: Feast at five award-winning venues under one roof…

At Dubai’s JW Marriott Marquis, step into a world where one culinary masterpiece after another will lay the table, ready to host every kind of diner. When you’re looking to enjoy the best cuisine in one of the most glamorous locations in the world, there’s no sense in waiting – so without further ado, here are all the venues and their exceptional menus:

Prime68

Widely regarded as one of Downtown Dubai’s premier steakhouses, Prime68 brings high-quality, perfectly paired meat picks to the table. Savour incredible views of Dubai’s stunning skyline while you dig in to a menu of passionately-produced masterpieces, featuring the finest beef from around the globe, including perfectly grilled Full Blood Stone Axe Wagyu, USDA Prime Black Angus, tomahawk and more prime cuts.

For the deal makers and the deal seekers, there’s a brilliant business lunch deal available for you daily, and if it’s a superb Saturday lunch experience you’re heading over, get set to dine with exciting live entertainment on the building’s 68th floor.

Dhs125 two courses, Dhs148 three courses, available daily, noon to 3pm. prime68dubai.com

Tong Thai

When you’re ready to voyage to culture-drenched Thailand, head to award-winning Tong Thai, which is open daily for dinner and boasts as supreme selection of flavourful Thai classics, including tom yum soup and pad Thai, as well as refreshing beverages.

Amid the mid-week madness, Tong Thai has you covered with Their High So Wednesdays, which have you indulging in an evening of unlimited food and drinks, with famed Thai street favourites bringing in a slplash of flavour to your plate.

Dhs195 dry, Dhs300 house, Wednesdays 6pm to noon. Marriott.com

Rang Mahal

Did we mention flavour? Taste the colour-packed, flavour-infused essence of of India’s diverse spice route in grandeur, because Rang Mahal is a great pick for whether you’re after a casual dinner with friends, or a romantic dining experience for two. Their menu includes amazing appetisers and memorable mains such as the minced lamb kebab, Mangalorean ghee roast prawns, and baked whole lamb Leg.

Additionally, your Mondays are all set to be spiced up with a carefully-curated pick of hand-crafted beverages being served.

Dhs195 dry, Dhs300 house, Mondays 6pm to 10pm. marriott.com

Izakaya

Continue your trip around the world at Dubai’s JW Marriott Marquis, when you choose to dine at Japanese hotspot Izakaya. Featuring an enticing menu and an edgy ambiance, this spot will have you enjoying authentic Japanese noodles, teppanyaki, sushi and more, as well as Izakaya’s very own sake boy, or wasabi girl, who are ready to assist with their impressive collection of sake, or to prepare fresh wasabi at your table.

And if you’re looking for an interactive dining experience, capture the artistry of Teppanyaki cooking at Izakaya, where their chefs will immerse you in a sizzling display with the finest ingredients complemented by a pairing from their selection of crafted beverages.

Dhs225 dry, Dhs325 house, Wednesdays 6pm to 10pm. marriott.com

Vault

Like the names suggests, this venue is all about your ascension to the highest two floors of the world’s tallest five-star hotel, where an elegant bar presents a great spot to sip on beverages while you drink in pristine, panoramic views of Downtown Dubai. They also have a wonderful mid-week ladies’ night deal every Wednesday, where a DJ will keep you entertained.

marriott.com

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)4 414 3000. jwmarriottmarquisdubailife.com. @jwmarriottmarquisdubai