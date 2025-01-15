Get ready for a fun Friday night…

Turn Me On hitmaker Kevin Lyttle is coming to WHITE Abu Dhabi this Friday, January 17 and a fun, fabulous evening is on the cards at one of the UAE capital’s leading nightlife venues.

The Vincentian singer and songwriter, whose 2003 chartbuster became a global success, will be joining the Friday evening festivities on Yas Island and if you’re new to his genre, it’s a Caribbean cocktail of R&B, dancehall, and smooth vocals. He also brings a heavy pop element to his music, and will be taking to the stage on Yas to belt out a series of fun, high-energy party anthems. There’s also a cool ladies’ night package you can take advantage of, so make sure you head down to WHITE to kick your weekend celebrations into high gear.

Turn Me On was an international success with Kevin’s signature soca genre ascending the top of the charts and sitting pretty in the top 10 across several markets around the world.

WHITE Abu Dhabi is Yas Island’s leading nightlife venue, having hosted several international artists in the past including Grammy-nominated Meek Mill, DJ Black Coffee, and others . It’s carved its spot on the capital’s entertainment scene, having arrived from Mykonos as an established luxury and nightlife brand. WHITE’s premier Middle East location has proven a hit with partygoers in the capital, especially during high-traffic occasions such as Formula One weekend.

Kevin Lyttle Live, WHITE Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday January 17, 9pm until late, ladies’s night package Dhs100. @whiteabudhabi