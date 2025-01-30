Sponsored: Gear up to welcome a season of music…

The 2025 Abu Dhabi Festival is set to captivate audiences with a spectacular lineup of global musical talent, bringing together some of the finest artists from classical, jazz, and world music traditions. The opening will take place over February 7 and 8 at Emirates Palace, with the show starting at 8pm.

The New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra with Yutaka Sado

February 7 and 8 at the Emirates Palace Auditorium – 8pm

The New Japan Philharmonic Orchestra, founded in 1972 by legendary conductors Seiji Ozawa and Naozumi Yamamoto, will open the festival under the baton of charismatic conductor Yutaka Sado. Sado, who has been the orchestra’s music director since 2023, will lead two breathtaking performances.

In the first, star tenor Jonathan Tetelman, known for his radiant and distinctive sound, will perform arias from Puccini’s Manon Lescaut, Le Villi, and Turandot. Accompanying him, pianist Kyohei Sorita, winner of the silver medal at the 2021 Chopin Competition, will deliver a mesmerizing performance of Rachmaninov’s Piano Concerto No. 2. The orchestra will also present Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, From the New World.

The second concert by the New Japan Philharmonic will see Kyohei Sorita return to the stage with Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1, a work that has cemented his reputation as one of Japan’s most sought-after artists. The orchestra will also perform Yasushi Akutagawa’s Triptyque for Strings and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, promising an evening of rich musical storytelling.

Sheikh Mahmoud El-Tohamy

March 7

On March 7, a special digital Ramadan event will feature the ‘Sheikh of Egyptian chanters,’ Sheikh Mahmoud El-Tohamy. His performance will bridge past and present through the art of spiritual chanting, incorporating poetry from classical masters such as Hassan ibn Thabit, Ibn Arabi, and Al-Mutanabbi.

Kodo

April 8 and 9 at The Red Theater, New York University Abu Dhabi – 7.30pm

Japanese drumming ensemble Kodo will take the stage on April 8-9, delivering a high-energy performance that has enthralled audiences worldwide. Their thunderous rhythms and theatrical artistry will showcase the deep cultural traditions of taiko drumming.

Yunchan Lin

April 11 at the The Red Theater, New York University Abu Dhabi – 7.30pm

Pianist Yunchan Lim, the youngest winner of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition, will present J.S. Bach’s Goldberg Variations on April 11. Recognized for his profound musicality and technical brilliance, Lim’s performance will be a masterclass in interpretation.

Kuniko Kato

April 14 at The Blue Hall, New York University Abu Dhabi – 7.30pm

Dazzling percussionist Kuniko Kato will bring her innovative marimba artistry to the stage on April 14. Renowned for her work with composers such as Steve Reich and Iannis Xenakis, Kato’s expressive style makes her one of the most exciting percussionists of her generation.

Katia and Marielle Labèque

April 16 at The Red Theater, New York University Abu Dhabi – 7.30pm

On April 16, the piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque will showcase their signature blend of innovation and virtuosity. Their program will include works by Philip Glass and Ravel’s Ma Mère l’Oye, promising an evening of imaginative and exquisite music.

The Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra

April 18 at The Red Theater, New York University Abu Dhabi – 7.30pm

The Korean National University of Arts Symphony Orchestra, led by conductor Chi-Yong Chung, will perform on April 18. Their program includes an extract from Geonyong Lee’s ballet Princess Bari, Brahms’ Double Concerto for Violin and Cello, and Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4, demonstrating their ability to blend Korean and Western musical traditions seamlessly.

Jessica Pratt and Javier Camarena

April 20 at The Red Theater, New York University Abu Dhabi – 7.30pm

Soprano Jessica Pratt and tenor Javier Camarena will headline an opera gala on April 20, performing beloved arias and duets from Bellini, Donizetti, Rossini, Mascagni, Massenet, and Verdi. With Pratt’s luminous tone and Camarena’s award-winning artistry, this promises to be an unforgettable night of opera excellence.

Augustin Hadelich

April 21 at The Blue Hall, New York University Abu Dhabi – 7.30pm

Grammy-winning violinist Augustin Hadelich will deliver a spellbinding recital on April 21, blending classic and contemporary works from Bach, Coleridge-Taylor, Ysaÿe, and David Lang. His deep musical insight and virtuosity will make this a highlight of the festival.

The All-Star Ballet Gala

April 22 at The Red Theater, New York University Abu Dhabi – 7.30pm

The All-Star Ballet Gala on April 22 will bring together principal dancers from the world’s leading ballet companies, including the Opéra National de Paris, Bayerisches Staatsballett, Stuttgart Ballet, and the Royal Ballet. Audiences can expect breathtaking performances of both classical and contemporary ballet.

Unique Encounters with Rising Stars

April 26 at The Red Theater, New York University Abu Dhabi – 7.30pm

A special chamber music evening on April 26 will showcase violinist Yamen Saadi, violist Sara Ferrandez, and cellists Kian Soltani and Pablo Ferrandez. These rising stars will deliver an intimate yet electrifying performance that highlights their exceptional artistry and international acclaim.

Riley Mulherkar

April 29 at The Black Box, New York University Abu Dhabi – 7.30pm

Trumpeter Riley Mulherkar will close the festival on April 29 with a jazz-infused concert. A founding member of The Westerlies, Mulherkar’s fresh and modern approach to jazz has earned him critical acclaim and Lincoln Center’s Emerging Artist Award.

With its diverse and dynamic program, the 2025 Abu Dhabi Festival promises to be an unforgettable celebration of the arts, bringing together world-class performers and showcasing a rich spectrum of musical and artistic traditions.

Abu Dhabi Festival, across various locations, Feb 7 to Apr 29, 2025, tickets start at Dhs100, abudhabifestival.ae

