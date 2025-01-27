Can’t head to France? This is your chance to see works of art by Vincent van Gogh, Cézanne, Gauguin and Seurat…

A visit to the Louvre Abu Dhabi never disappoints. And for a few months now, the museum has been attracting art lovers for its temporary exhibit – Post-Impressionism: Beyond Appearances. It showcases art from some of the most well-known artists in the world including Vincent van Gogh, Paul Gaugin and Paul Cézanne.

The exhibition has been curated with loans from the Musée d’Orsay in Paris and other popular museums in France. So, if you can’t make it to good ol’ Paree, head to the art museum on Saadiyat Island to see France’s most treasured masterpieces.

The exhibition focuses on works from 1886 and 1905. It follows the success of the previous exhibition ‘Pathways to Modernity’ which had artworks from other famous artists such as Manet, Degas, Monet, Pissarro, Renoir, and Cézanne.

What is Post-Impressionism? It is an art movement predominantly starting in France. Artists continued using the same vivid colours and thick application of paint (from the Impressionism era), but broke down the subject matter into basic shapes. In short, the painters painted what one would see if they saw a subject at a fleeting glance.

I spy a Van gogh in the capital

One of the most important Post-Impressionism artists is none other than Vincent Van Gogh. And no exhibition of this art movement would be complete without displaying his work.

One of his masterpieces on display is The Bedroom (1889). It depicts Van Gogh’s bedroom in the ‘Yellow House’ in Arles, France, which he also used as his studio. Van Gogh painted three versions of The Bedroom, and this one from the Musée d’Orsay is the smallest of the three. The two other paintings you can gaze upon are Noon: Rest from Work (a personal favourite) and The Restaurant de la Sirène at Asnières.

Besides Van Gogh, you will also spot stunning artworks by Paul Gauguin – a close friend of Van Gogh, who lived with him for a short period in the Yellow House in Arles. On display is his bright autumnal-coloured Les Alyscamp which he most likely painted in the house in Arles.

As you make your way through the uuniquelycircular designed space, you will spot works by French painter Paul Cézanne – the father of Post-Impressionism. One of the eye-catching masterpieces you will see is Portrait of Gustave Geffroy (1895).

Also on display from the Arab world are two huge paintings by Egyptian artist Georges Hanna Sabbagh: The Artist and his Family at La Clarté (1920) and The Family; The Sabbagh in Paris (1921).

Tickets to the exhibition can be booked here. The exhibition closes on February 9, 2025.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, until Feb 9, 2025, Dhs60, Tel: (600) 565 566, louvreabudhabi.ae

Images: Supplied by Louvre Abu Dhabi and Département des Arts de l’Islam