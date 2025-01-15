Another weekend, another great list…

Which was pretty much a given, when you decided to log on to whatson.ae. On that note, here are 9 things to do in Abu Dhabi this weekend.

Friday, January 17

Head to a frat party…

…without worrying about whether you’re going to graduate or not. Throw it back to those college Friday evenings at this new frat party at the Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi. Their in house outlets, Stock Burger is bringing the party to town, and it’s going to include high-energy performances by the Speed Wagon Band, party games, and a whole lot more.

Stock Burger Co., Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi, Fridays from 6pm, from Dhs119. Tel: (0)2 657 4864. @holidayinnabudhabi

Welcome the weekend at entertainment Central

Central Yas Bay has just launched an exciting collab with the iconic Stanley cup (no relation to the hockey tournament) to create the ultimate family experience. Kick back, play and sip away at one of Abu Dhabi’s most exciting spots that seamlessly blends your favourite eats and drinks with a great game night experience.

Central, Yas Bay, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Dhs295 (children), Dhs350 (teens and adults), Dhs450 (adults). @central_uae

Let Kevin Lyttle Turn You On

Crooner Kevin Lyttle lands at WHITE Abu Dhabi this Friday evening to put on what we’re sure is about to be a great performance. There’s also a cool ladies’ night package you can take advantage of, so make sure you head down to WHITE to kick your weekend celebrations into high gear.

Kevin Lyttle LIVE, WHITE Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday January 17, 9pm until late, ladies’s night package Dhs100. @whiteabudhabi

Saturday, January 18

Grab great Greek food at Pappas

Part of a duo of thrilling eats that’s recently set up shop at W Abu Dhabi Yas Island, Pappas invites Abu Dhabi diners to look forward to their very own version of Mamma Mia, with a menu of traditional Greek eats paired with live entertainment. We hear they even have Greek cooking class parties – so bookmark that for a fun-filled night out in the capital this weekend.

Pappas, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Yas Island, 6pm to 11pm, Wed to Mon. @wabudhabi Head to a Top Gun performance If you’re looking to relive all the adrenaline and excitement of watching this iconic Tom Cruise-starrer on the big screen, head to Abu Dhabi’s own Etihad Arena this weekend, where the 21st Century Orchestra will be performing a series of iconic soundtrack scores including from Top Gun: Maverick. Top Gun: Maverick in Concert, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Saturday January 18, from Dhs75. @etihadarena.ae Fahid Beach Club awaits… …if a little cold weather doesn’t bother you. In the capital for a limited time only to supercharge the local circuit, the boho-luxe pop-up on Abu Dhabi’s Fahid Island is yours to enjoy until the start of summer. Open every Friday and Saturday from midday, this child-friendly, pet-friendly venue is brought to you by the minds behind Yas Bay’s Barbossa, with reservations available for families with children until 6pm, while pets are allowed at beach tables and sunbeds until 7pm. You have to check this one out. Fahid Beach Club, Fahid Island, Abu Dhabi, 12pm to 10pm Fri and Sat, from Dhs150, fully redeemable. @fahidbcbybarbossa

Sunday, January 19

Enjoy the tunes of Ludovico Einaudi

If you’re all about Italian classical music, you’re in luck because Ludovico Einaudi, the most streamed classical artist of all time, is bringing his tunes to the Etihad Arena this Sunday evening following a trio of sell-out shows in Dubai in January. Einaudi’s minimalist style and compositions have featured on the soundtracks of productions such as ‘This is England’ and ‘The Intouchables’, and you can expect him to bring some of the biggest hits from his repertoire of performances including soulful melodies such as ‘Experience’, ‘Nuvole Bianche’ and ‘I Giorni’ to Abu Dhabi.

Ludovico Einaudi Live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, January 19, 2025, from Dhs250. etihadarena.ae

Catch all the thrills at Yas Marina Circuit

The Yas Racing Series continues on January 18 and 19, with an action-packed weekend that will see the 6H Abu Dhabi, the Gulf Radical Cup, and the Clio Cup Middle East all descent on Yas Marina Circuit. Entry is free, but you’ll need to register here.

Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island, January 18 and 19, free. yasmarinacircuit.com

Stay active on Al Maryah Island

ACTIVE at Al Maryah Island is back to ensure you’re staying true to your wellness goals (and New Year resos)? This month, the spotlight lies on wellness, with a series of activities designed so you embrace physical, mental, and social health. Participate in a diverse range of activities that inspire the mind, nurture the body, and uplift the spirit here. This Saturday, there’s family yoga to look forward to.

Al Maryah Island, January 18, register here. @almaryahisland