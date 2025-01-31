And it’s located just 10-minutes away from Downtown Dubai…

Dubai is truly a shoppers paradise, as is evident from the number of malls we have in the city. And a new one has just been announced, set to open at the new Nad Al Sheba Gardens residential development in April 2025.

Nad Al Sheba Mall is located just 10-minutes away from Downtown Dubai, which means residents and visitors of DIFC, Business Bay, and Meydan can also easily visit. The community mall is said to span 500,000 square feet with 100 stores.

One vendor we’re sure that will be popular includes a Dubai favourite, Waitrose. Besides this, we can also expect stores spanning fitness, retail, entertainment, food and beverage, and healthcare. Foodie spots include SALT – another Dubai fave, Parkers and Home Bakery.

Think only shoppers and foodies will be heading on over? For families in the vicinity, there’s Fun City and Orange Wheels where children can have plenty of fun.

And it doesn’t stop there. Health and wellness seekers will be thrilled to know that another unique feature about this mall is the rooftop gym, swimming pool, and padel courts. Ladies, the mall will even be home to Fit N Glam – a female only fitness facility offering world-class workout equipment and high-energy boutique classes.

Want more?

There’s more in the works! Sobha Hartland is set to get a new mall in 2026 set to predominantly serve the residents living in the community. It will span 339,000 square feet and will be home to a supermarket, 35 retail stores, a gym, play courts, a soft play zone for children, and over 10 restaurants offering a variety of cuisine choices.

And don’t forget. The iconic Dubai Mall is also set to receive a Dhs1.5 billion expansion, which will see another 240 new luxury retail stores and restaurants added to the roster.

Images: Supplied