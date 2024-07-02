Here’s what we know…

Malls. Seems we can’t get enough of them, and there’s always something unique giving us a reason to go and visit. Come 2026, we will have another mall to visit in Sobha Hartland, and it is set to cost over 210 million dirhams.

The new mall is designed to combine nature, culture, gastronomy and recreation. It will be a perfect spot to visit for those residents living in Sobha Hartland, promoting a sense of community.

It will span 339,000 square feet and will be home to a supermarket, 35 retail stores, a gym, play courts, a soft play zone for children, and over 10 restaurants offering a variety of cuisine choices.

Staying committed to sustainability, Sobha Realty has designed the mall to include greenery, and water features and there will be natural lighting thanks to the skylight roof design.

Another unique feature of the mall will be the ‘vibrant bowl’ which stretches from the basement to the roof. The biophilic design will include green walls, water features, floating pods and natural lighting which will not only foster a serene atmosphere and illuminate the mall’s interiors but will also support plant growth.

The luxury real estate developer also added that the mall will have innovative technologies such as interactive displays, smart lighting systems and digital wayfinding to enhance the visitor’s experience.

Ravi Menon, Co-Chairman of Sobha Group, said: “We are delighted to unveil our new mall, which is a testament to our long-standing commitment towards elevating living experiences for our residents. The project underscores our vision to create integrated and community-focused spaces that seamlessly combine convenience while offering multi-tier retail stores, gourmet dining and diverse entertainment options.”

He added, “Beyond a retail space, the mall is designed to be a pivotal hub for community engagement that offers an ideal blend of nature, culture and recreation that will elevate the living quotient of community members and visitors.”

Featured image: Sobha Realty