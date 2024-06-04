Dubai’s largest mall is about to get a whole lot bigger…

Emaar Properties has announced a monumental expansion of the iconic Dubai Mall. The Dhs1.5 billion project promises to add a whopping 240 new luxury retail stores and restaurants.

Currently the second largest mall in the world, Dubai Mall has been one of the most visited tourist attractions since it opened in 2008, earning the title of ‘the most visited place on earth’ in 2023. Over the years, it has seen various expansion projects, including the impressive Zabeel expansion in 2019 and the highly-anticipated opening of Chinatown last year.

With a total retail floor area of over 3.8 million square foot, Dubai Mall is currently home to over 1,200 retail stores, 200 restaurants, Dubai aquarium and underwater zoo, an olympic-sized ice-rink, Fashion Avenue, the iconic Dubai Fountain, and plenty of family entertainment – from Reel Cinemas to Kidzania.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties, added, “The new Dubai Mall expansion is a great addition to one of the most visited sites in the world. We extend our gratitude to our esteemed guests and loyal customers, as well as our partners, retailers, and government authorities for their unwavering support. This expansion reflects Dubai’s ambitious vision to remain at the forefront of global innovation and culture, further solidifying our city’s position as a top global destination.”

While we don’t yet have a completion date for the new expansion, Emaar Properties stated that the contractor is already mobilising on-site. Stay tuned to What’s On for updates.

A stone’s throw away in DIFC, there’s not one, not two, but three new multi-billion-dirham projects underway. Four Seasons Private Residences at DIFC, luxe hotel Janu Dubai by Aman Resorts, and Dhs1.1 billion tower Immersive Tower are all set to open by 2027.

Images: WAM